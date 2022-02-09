Aaditya Thackeray shares pics of Sea Link’s incredible view from recently inaugurated viewing deck

Aaditya Thackeray lately took to Instagram to share an attention-grabbing put up. In his share, he wrote about a stupendous viewing deck that he lately inaugurated in Dadar. He additionally posted a couple of pictures that present the superb view of the enduring Bandra-Worli Sea Link from the deck.

“Inaugurated this deck in Dadar. It was a storm water outfall, now converted to a beautiful viewing deck by @my_bmc as we focus on increasing urban open spaces for citizens. Located near Chaityabhoomi, we have proposed to name it ‘Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck’,” he wrote whereas sharing the put up. There is an opportunity that the photographs showcasing the beautiful view of the Arabian Sea from the shore will go away you mesmerised.

Take a have a look at the put up shared by Aaditya Thackeray:

The put up has been shared about six hours in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered a number of likes. Till now, the put up has obtained greater than 41,000 likes and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“Amazing. Too good,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Stunning,” posted one other. Many additionally showcased their reactions utilizing both coronary heart emoticon or fireplace emoji.

BMC additionally posted a video on their official Twitter deal with. “A breathtaking ‘view’! Visuals of the newly renovated viewing deck at Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar, providing tourists and citizens alike a scenic experience. Part of @TacticalMumbai project, the addition was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister @AUThackeray today. #ChaityaBhoomiViewingDeck,” they wrote.

