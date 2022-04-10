Aamir Khan calls SS Rajamouli the real Raja Hindustani at the success bash for RRR : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

On Wednesday, the group of RRR obtained collectively to have a good time the large success of the movie because it neared Rs. 1000 crore on the world field workplace. The occasion was graced by director SS Rajamouli, and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Apart from the core group, the occasion was additionally graced by a number of Bollywood biggies together with Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Javed Akhtar, Jeetendra, Johny Lever, amongst others. Aamir Khan additionally took to the stage to reward Rajamouli and his movie RRR.

Aamir mentioned that he was joyful to see Rajamouli’s efforts have borne fruit, particularly after dealing with a number of delays attributable to the pandemic. “I had met the team and I am so happy I could be associated with them in the last leg of their journey, as a friend. The film has been received so well and I am desperate to watch it in theatre but given I am busy with Laal Singh Chadha’s post-production, it’s yet not possible. However, I am hearing all good things about it and I feel people cannot stop gushing about RRR. Every time someone praises the film, I call Rajamouli ji and I can hear the happiness in his voice,” he mentioned on the occasion.

“He is someone who gives his heart to his work. He is a master and student, and that’s an extremely rare quality. It’s a well-deserved success. May he always entertain us and bring joy in our lives,” he additional mentioned praising the filmmaker.

During the occasion, Rajamouli shared that they’d an settlement the place neither of them will tackle one another as ‘sir’ or ‘ji’. He mentioned that it was troublesome for him and Aamir had pressured him to name him AK. He then reminded Aamir of breaking their settlement and addressing him with a ‘ji’. Responding to it, the actor mentioned, “Oh sorry. You are Raja, actually, the real Raja Hindustani as you are now loved all over India.”

Rajamouli further said that Aamir’s film Lagaan had been his first pan-India movie experience. “That’s once we learnt about breaking the boundary. It didn’t simply educate me however many filmmakers that in case you have conviction, folks will like your movie. Thank you for uplifting filmmakers for a very long time,” he mentioned praising the movie.

