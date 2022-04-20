Aamir Khan celebrates Baisakhi with influencer Ruhee Dosani. Watch viral video

Baisakhi, also called Vaisakh Sankranti or Vaisakhi, is a spring harvest competition celebrated in Punjab and different components of North India and marks the start of the Sikh New Year. Influencer and dancer Ruhee Dosani has taken to her Instagram web page to share a video that has now gone every kind of viral with a view to mark this event.

The caption of this video is kind of detailed and reads, “CELEBRATED VAISAKHI 2022 WITH AAMIR KHAN SIR!! Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind as to agree to spending time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi!” Ruhee Dosani and Aamir Khan might be seen in jovial spirits all through the video.

“I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes – I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones,” the caption concludes.

Watch the viral video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram round three days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease adoring how heat Aamir Khan was with the Dosani household and their Baisakhi celebrations. It has additionally acquired greater than 1.3 million views on it up to now.

Lauren Gottlieb took to the feedback part of this video with a view to write, “Amazing. How cool is this!” “Oh my goddddd! My two absolute favourite people in one frame and Ruheeeeeee welcome to India maaaalkon,” reads one other remark from actor Aparshakti Khurana. A 3rd remark from singer Jonita Gandhi reads, “Bro, I was right.”

What are your ideas on this video Involving actor Aamir Khan and influencer Ruhee Dosani?