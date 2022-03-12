AAP, Basking In Punjab Win, Sets Sights On Himachal Polls

Delhi minister Satyendra Jain led a march in Shimla at present

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party, contemporary from its massive victory within the Punjab elections, at present introduced that it’ll contest the state elections in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh later this 12 months.

The occasion stated it hopes to offer an alternative choice to the widespread man who’s “fed up with both the BJP and the Congress”.

Delhi minister Satyendra Jain led a march in Shimla at present. The occasion, which hopes to tackle a nationwide function, can even contest municipal company polls in Shimla subsequent month.

“After Punjab, now it’s Himachal Pradesh’s turn. We will contest elections on all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh in upcoming Assembly elections,” stated Mr Jain.

The AAP win in Punjab is the occasion’s first victory within the state and a marked enchancment from its efficiency within the 2017 elections when it had completed second behind Congress which went into the polls this time, battling factionalism and anti-incumbency.

“I see AAP becoming a national force. AAP is going to be the national and natural replacement of the Congress,” AAP’s Raghav Chadha informed NDTV on the day outcomes of 5 states got here in.

Post the Punjab win, Arvind Kejriwa stated AAP is “more than a party” – it is a revolution and urged individuals to hitch the occasion.

“It is time for change, for inquilab (revolution). I urge all of you to join AAP. AAP is not just a party. It is the name of a revolution,” stated the AAP chief in Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh is a 68-member state meeting and presently there’s a BJP authorities within the state.