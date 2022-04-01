AAP Focus On Gujarat Next, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann In Ahmedabad

Arvind Kejriwal had declared final yr that AAP will contest all 182 meeting seats in Gujarat.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, upbeat over its sweeping victory in Punjab and a foothold in Goa, is taking a second shot at Gujarat, the place elections are due later this yr. The social gathering has deliberate a collection of programmes beginning tomorrow within the state, which has been dominated by the BJP since 1995.

The Delhi Chief Minister and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann have already reached Ahmedabad on a two-day go to.

Tomorrow they’ll go to the Sabarmati Ashram after which maintain a two-kilometre roadshow, which the social gathering is asking “Tiranga Yatra”. On Sunday, a go to to Ahmedabad’s Swaminarayan Temple has been scheduled.

In mild of latest assault on Mr Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi, AAP’s Gujarat unit has requested the Ahmedabad police chief to take further measures for security and safety of the 2 leaders.

Mr Kejriwal had declared final yr that AAP will contest all 182 meeting seats in Gujarat.

The social gathering had additionally carried out nicely within the native our bodies elections held in March final yr. AAP gained 42 seats — 31 seats in Taluka Panchayats, 9 in municipalities and two district panchayat seats.

AAP made its debut in Gujarat within the 2017 meeting polls, however was unable to win a single seat. All its 29 candidates had misplaced their deposits because the social gathering’s best-known faces — Mr Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia — failed to show up for campaigning.

This time, Mr Kejriwal had made an early begin, holding a roadshow in Surat quickly after final yr’s civic polls.

The BJP, which revved up its marketing campaign a day after meeting election outcomes with a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had declared that AAP is extra of a contest for the Congress.

Mr Kejriwal had hit again citing the social gathering’s observe report in Delhi, the place it gained solely 28 seats within the first election it contested and went on to comb the town with 67 of its 70 seats.

In the final yr’s elections, AAP virtually did a repeat efficiency in Delhi. This yr, it was the flip of Punjab, the place it swept the Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal to the margins. In Goa, it opened its account with two seats within the just lately concluded meeting elections.