A$AP Rocky is arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky poses for photographers upon arrival on the British Fashion Awards in central London on Dec. 2, 2019. The rapper was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday in reference to a November 2021 capturing, police stated.

A$AP Rocky poses for photographers upon arrival on the British Fashion Awards in central London on Dec. 2, 2019. The rapper was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday in reference to a November 2021 capturing, police stated.

The rapper A$AP Rocky, whose actual title is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Los Angeles in reference to a capturing that occurred in Hollywood final November.

Police arrested him early Wednesday morning on the Los Angeles International Airport, town’s police department announced. The 33-year-0ld, who’s a resident of Los Angeles, is dealing with a cost of assault with a lethal weapon.

The sufferer of that November 2021 capturing sustained a minor harm, in response to police.

Mayers is at the moment anticipating a child with musician Rihanna.

