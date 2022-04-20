Americas
A$AP Rocky is arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a 2021 shooting
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
The rapper A$AP Rocky, whose actual title is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Los Angeles in reference to a capturing that occurred in Hollywood final November.
Police arrested him early Wednesday morning on the Los Angeles International Airport, town’s police department announced. The 33-year-0ld, who’s a resident of Los Angeles, is dealing with a cost of assault with a lethal weapon.
The sufferer of that November 2021 capturing sustained a minor harm, in response to police.
Mayers is at the moment anticipating a child with musician Rihanna.