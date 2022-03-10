“AAP will become Congress’ replacement,” says party after Punjab leads

With early traits sending AAP well beyond the bulk mark in Punjab the get together is now claiming to interchange Congress within the nationwide political house.

AAP’s Punjab co-in cost Raghav Chadha calls the traits an indicator that the get together is now rising as a robust nationwide pressure. “We’re ‘Aam Aadmi’ but when ‘Aam Aadmi’ rises mightiest of thrones shake. Today’s an important day in India’s history, not only because AAP is winning one more state but because it has become a national force. AAP will become Congress’ replacement.”

Based on preliminary traits AAP has crossed the bulk mark with an early lead in 88 Assembly constituencies in Punjab.

Delhi minister and AAP chief Gopal Rai has known as it a vote for change, “We can witness positive trends in Punjab, and we hope the results will also be positive. I thank the people of Punjab for voting for change.”