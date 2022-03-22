AAP’s Nominations For Rajya Sabha A “Betrayal” Of Punjab: Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu took on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over AAP’s nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

Chandigarh:

Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the present day took on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his occasion’s 5 nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls, saying aside from former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, the remainder of the nominations are a “betrayal of Punjab”.

The Aam Aadmi Party nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi college Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 Rajya Sabha polls.

All the 5 occasion nominees had filed their nomination papers on the Punjab Vidhan Sabha advanced right here on Monday.

“New batteries for the Delhi remote control , it’s blinking… Harbhajan is an exception, the rest are batteries and betrayal of Punjab ! @ArvindKejriwal,” stated Mr Sidhu in a tweet.

The time period of 5 Rajya Sabha members from Punjab — Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD) and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) — will expire on April 9.

The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal had slammed the AAP over the nominations for the Upper House on Monday.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira had stated the 5 nominations introduced by AAP weren’t solely disappointing however have a transparent stamp of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Khaira had stated he was below the impression that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would guarantee some outstanding personalities from Punjab in Rajya Sabha in order that they may successfully take up the assorted points pertaining to Punjab.

However, it appeared that by nominating Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Sanjiv Arora and Harbhajan Singh, the newly elected chief minister of Punjab “completely surrendered” the pursuits of Punjab, Mr Khaira had stated.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had stated the AAP had struck the primary blow in opposition to Punjab and Punjabiat by nominating “rank outsiders” to the Rajya Sabha and within the course of “betrayed” the individuals of the state who had taken them to their phrase of bringing in sweeping optimistic change and given them an enormous mandate.



