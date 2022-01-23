Aaron Rodgers’ Playoff Loss Means NFL MVP Curse (Likely) Lives On For Another Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit illogical for essentially the most precious participant within the NFL to have such a tough time profitable Super Bowls. Alas, the reward of greatness has been an onerous burden for fairly a while.

And it seems as if the curse of profitable the NFL MVP Award will dwell on for an additional yr.

While we don’t know that Aaron Rodgers will take dwelling the {hardware} because the NFL MVP this yr, all indicators are pointing that approach. He didn’t have the amount stats of Tom Brady, and he missed a recreation because of COVID, however Rodgers’ 37 touchdowns and 7 interceptions to go together with a 13-3 document will seemingly be sufficient for him to win the award for the fourth time of his profession. (Rodgers received 32 of 36 votes in a test poll, which probably gives an excellent illustration of what to anticipate from the precise vote itself.)

Unfortunately for Rodgers, it should additionally mark the fourth time that he’s received the award in a yr that didn’t finish with a Super Bowl parade.

In that battle, although, he’s removed from alone.

A participant has not received the MVP Award and a Super Bowl since Kurt Warner did it 22 years in the past in 1999 with the Rams. Warner’s teammate, Marshall Faulk, received the award in 2000, when the Rams misplaced their lone playoff recreation. Warner received the award once more in 2001 however famously misplaced in Super Bowl XXXVI towards the Patriots.

With these Rams, a curse was born.

Rich Gannon was MVP in 2002; he and the Raiders received blown out in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Steve McNair and Peyton Manning shared the award in 2003; each misplaced within the AFC playoffs in New England.

Manning received once more in 2004; he misplaced within the playoffs once more in New England.

In 2005, Shaun Alexander received the award, and his Seahawks made it to Super Bowl XL … the place they misplaced to the Steelers.

LaDainian Tomlinson made it back-to-back winners for operating backs when he took dwelling the trophy in 2006. He met a standard destiny, although, together with his Chargers shedding within the divisional spherical to the Patriots.

In 2007, Brady lastly received a style of the MVP curse, setting an NFL document with 50 touchdowns however shedding in heartbreaking trend to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Manning received in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009; the ’08 Colts misplaced on Wild Card Weekend, whereas the ’09 Colts misplaced to the Saints within the Super Bowl.

In 2010, Brady received the award after which promptly suffered his second straight playoff one-and-done.

Rodgers received the award in 2011 however misplaced his lone playoff recreation to the Giants.

Adrian Peterson received the award in 2012, however his Vikings misplaced their solely playoff recreation to the Packers.

Manning took dwelling the award one final time in 2013, when he threw 55 touchdowns. But his Broncos have been blown out by the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Rodgers received in 2014, however like Manning, his Packers additionally misplaced to the Legion of Boom period Seahawks within the playoffs.

Cam Newton received in 2015 however misplaced the Super Bowl to the Broncos. Matt Ryan received the award in 2016 however misplaced the Super Bowl to the Patriots. Brady received the award in 2017 however misplaced the Super Bowl to the Eagles. The NFL MVP curse was significantly merciless for that three-year stretch.

Patrick Mahomes received his first MVP in 2018 however misplaced within the AFC title recreation to Brady and the Pats. Lamar Jackson took dwelling the award in 2019 however his Ravens misplaced their lone playoff recreation. And Rodgers received the award final yr, however his Packers misplaced the NFC title recreation to Brady and the Buccaneers.

(If you have been retaining observe, an NFL MVP has made it to the Super Bowl and misplaced 9 occasions since 2001. Ouch.)

That is a lot of shedding for the NFL’s MVPs. And if the voting did go as anticipated this yr (we’ll discover out for certain on Feb. 10), then it simply continued for an additional yr.

Let that be a lesson to all soccer gamers on the market: You ought to positively attempt to be good … however not too good. Being too good ensures nothing however heartache.