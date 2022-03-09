Aaron Rodgers says he will remain with Packers next season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back again to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a transfer that retains the reigning MVP off the commerce market and solutions the query that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.

Rodgers despatched out a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming his return.

“YES, I will be playing with the Packers next year,” Rodgers stated. “However, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract ‘I signed.’ I’m very excited to be back.”

NFL Network and Pat McAfee, the host of “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube, had each reported earlier within the day that Rodgers was staying with the Packers. Rodgers makes a weekly look on McAfee’s present through the season.

NFL Network reported that the 38-year-old Rodgers had agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract that features $153 million in assured cash. McAfee disputed the phrases and stated the contract wasn’t signed but, and Rodgers’ tweet backed up McAfee’s account.

Rodgers’ resolution comes almost a month after he received his second straight MVP award. The four-time MVP quarterback has spent his total profession in Green Bay.

He stated he wished to make an announcement on his future earlier than the beginning of the free company interval that begins subsequent week. The experiences of his resolution surfaced the identical day the Packers face a deadline whether or not to provide All-Pro receiver Davante Adams a franchise tag.

Rodgers wished to keep away from a repeat of 2021, when his standing was unsure till the beginning of coaching camp after he skipped the Packers’ obligatory minicamp.

The questions on his future stemmed from Rodgers’ disagreements with group administration on the time. Rodgers stated on a number of events over the previous few months that his relationship with group officers had improved considerably.

Rodgers’ plans had been the topic of a lot hypothesis ever because the Packers traded up 4 spots to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the twenty sixth general choose within the 2020 draft. After referring to his future as a “beautiful mystery” late within the 2020 season, Rodgers skipped the Packers’ organized group actions and obligatory minicamp in a standoff with group administration.

Rodgers reported for coaching camp on time however acknowledged his future with the group was unsure. At the time, he stated he wished to have a voice within the group’s decision-making course of.

Rodgers lately has steadily supplied compliments in regards to the strikes normal supervisor Brian Gutekunst made to enhance the group. Those strikes included buying extensive receiver Randall Cobb at Rodgers’ request. Rodgers stated he bought the sense there was higher communication this season and that “I feel like my opinion mattered.”

“I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit for some of the moves that he made,” Rodgers stated after a January playoff loss to San Francisco. “I’m disappointed we couldn’t put it together for him and the organization tonight, and I’m disappointed it’s ending.”

Gutekunst agreed their relationship was in place.

“I feel really good about where we sit right now,” Gutekunst stated earlier than the NFL scouting mix.

Rodgers had a tumultuous 2021 season in quite a few respects, notably for feedback he made about his vaccination standing. When requested earlier than the season whether or not he had been vaccinated towards COVID-19, Rodgers replied, “Yeah, I’m immunized.” But after testing constructive through the season, Rodgers acknowledged he was unvaccinated and stated he as a substitute had sought different remedies.

Rodgers additionally handled a fractured left pinky toe for a lot of the yr, however continued taking part in at an All-Pro stage. He threw 20 landing passes with no interceptions over his closing seven regular-season video games. He led the Packers to a 13-4 report and a 3rd straight NFC North championship.

But his season ended with a disappointing playoff efficiency. The Packers scored a landing on the sport’s opening sequence however by no means reached the tip zone once more within the house loss to the 49ers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Gutekunst and president/CEO Mark Murphy stated after the season all of them wished Rodgers again in 2022.

“I think we’ve got as good a shot as anybody to win a Super Bowl next year (with Rodgers),” Gutekunst stated. “He’s the MVP of the league. That’s our goal. I think we have an opportunity to do it right now.”

LaFleur made a transfer seemingly aimed toward maintaining Rodgers when he introduced again Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Rodgers had praised the 68-year-old Clements, who beforehand labored for the Packers from 2006-16 in roles that included quarterbacks coach (2006-11), offensive coordinator (2012-14) and affiliate head coach/offense (2015-16). Rodgers lauded Clements on a number of events over the past yr.

Rodgers’ return would reply one big query for the Packers as they head right into a important offseason. They’re properly over the wage cap and have a number of key gamers with expiring contracts, together with Adams.

Gutekunst has stated he believes the Packers may maintain Rodgers and Adams whereas constructing a contending group round them.

“I think obviously everything around here kind of centers on the quarterback,” Gutekunst stated earlier than the mix. “It’s a big piece and a domino that kind of has to fall before we go down the other avenues. So, it’s important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces we have to try to make fit. That’s the first one to go.”

