“Ab Haath Neechay Ker Lo”: Pakistan Cricketer Shadab Khan Brutally Trolls Teammate On Twitter | Cricket News

Pakistan cricket group is gearing up for a house sequence towards the West Indies this month, with the 2 groups set to conflict in a three-match One-day worldwide (ODI) sequence. Ahead of the sequence, Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan determined to have some enjoyable on Twitter on the expense of his teammate Hassan Ali. On Thursday, Hassan Ali posted a few photos on his official Twitter deal with. Teammate Shadab Khan was fast to react to Hassan Ali’s put up, and likewise determined to poke some enjoyable.

Reacting to Ali’s put up, Shadab Khan wrote: “Nice watch ab haath neechay ker lo”.

Nice watch ab haath neechay ker lo https://t.co/SQMrQD4FYl — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 2, 2022

Shadab Khan together with Mohammad Nawaz returned to Pakistan’s squad for the ODI sequence towards the West Indies.

Shadab, 23, and the 28-year-old Nawaz have been a part of Pakistan’s T20 sequence towards the West Indies in December however have since been out of motion with damage.

The ODIs have been initially slated as a part of the West Indies’ 2021 tour of Pakistan however have been postponed after a spate of Covid circumstances within the guests’ camp.

The three-match sequence towards the Windies was initially scheduled to be staged in Rawalpindi have been shifted to Multan. The matches will happen on June 8, 10 and 12.

“Nawaz and Shadab are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir,” stated chief selector Mohammad Wasim in a press release.

“We have given the best chance to the squad to win the series.”

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on 6 June and can journey to Multan on a constitution flight.

The West Indies sequence is a part of the ODI Super League, a qualifying spherical for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

(With AFP inputs)