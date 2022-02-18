Abandoned cargo ship carrying more than 1,000 luxury cars is burning in the Atlantic

An deserted cargo ship carrying greater than 1,000 Porsches and different luxurious automobiles is burning within the Atlantic Ocean.

The hearth on the Felicity Ace broke out on Wednesday. The ship was crusing about 90 kilometers southwest of the island of Faial in Portugal when the flames erupted, in accordance to the country’s military.

All 22 crew members on board have been rescued by members of the Portuguese Air Force and are in “good health,” based on Snowcape Car Carriers, the ship’s proprietor.

The Felicity Ace remains to be adrift within the Atlantic Ocean however Snowcape Car Carriers mentioned an preliminary salvage staff is estimated to reach Friday.

“Further salvage assets are being readied to attend the vessel,” the corporate mentioned.

It’s unclear what brought on the hearth.

A ship monitoring web site shows that the Felicity Ace was en path to Rhode Island.

The hearth comes as automotive producers grapple with stock points introduced on by the chip scarcity.

“Our instant ideas are of reduction that the 22 crew of the service provider ship ‘Felicity Ace’ are secure and nicely,” Porsche said in a statement. “We are in touch with the delivery firm and the main points of the automobiles on board are actually recognized. While it stays too early to substantiate what occurred and subsequent steps, we’re – together with our colleagues at Porsche AG – supporting our clients and our sellers as finest we are able to to seek out options.”

Volkswagen confirmed to ABC News that it too had cars on the vessel.

“We are in touch with the delivery firm to get extra details about the incident,” the German automaker mentioned.