Abbas rival Dahlan delivers one mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Gaza

One million doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Gaza from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the most recent donation facilitated by an exiled rival of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Mohammed Dahlan, a Gaza native now primarily based within the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, was as soon as a high Palestinian Authority official who served as Abbas’s safety chief within the territory earlier than its takeover by the Islamist Hamas motion in 2007.

Gaza well being ministry spokesman Mahmud Hammad informed journalists that the consignment of 1 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine marked the most important single cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to the Israeli-blockaded territory.

The vaccines have been delivered by way of Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt, the one one not managed by Israel.

The similar route was used for earlier shipments organized by Dahlan, who has more and more sought to place himself as a benefactor for the Palestinian individuals.

Dahlan had been expected to emerge as a key player from Palestinian elections scheduled for final 12 months however the polls have been postponed indefinitely by Abbas in a transfer that additionally infuriated Hamas.

The ministry’s head of preventive medication, Magdy Duhair, warned that Gaza’s well being system was below elevated pressure as a result of fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While Gaza’s beleaguered medical system has struggled at instances in the course of the pandemic, coronavirus transmission has been restricted by the tight controls Israel and Egypt implement on journey out and in of the coastal enclave.

Gaza, which has a inhabitants of roughly 2.3 million, has recorded 196,578 COVID-19 circumstances and 1,744 deaths. So far, 578,000 residents have obtained two doses of a vaccine.

