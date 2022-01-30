Abbie Chatfield admits Australia Day mistake as party photo emerges

When web sleuths uncovered an previous snap of Abbie Chatfield celebrating January 26, she had an ideal response to her mistake.

Abbie Chatfield has opened up about beforehand celebrating Australia Day as web sleuths uncovered an previous picture of the star out on January 26 in a bid to “prove her wrong”.

The former Bachelor contestant has been very vocal in her help of the “change the date” motion, condemning Aussies for celebrating the nationwide vacation regardless of the actual fact it’s a day of mourning for First Nations individuals.

But simply hours after publicly calling out “woke” Aussies – and seemingly referring to friend and fellow Bachelor star Elly Miles who attended a going away party on Wednesday simply hours after posting an “always was, always will be” message on Instagram – the 26-year-old revealed she had celebrated the controversial date up to now.

“I’ve been getting DMs from people, like, trying to prove me wrong, being like, “I bet you celebrated Australia Day’,” she stated in a video on Instagram Stories.

“Yeah, I have. Of course I have. I grew up in a white area and a white family and went to predominantly white schools that taught us the British invading this country was a positive thing. Of course I have.

“But I think the last time was 2017… and then I’ve been to the protests the last three years. I didn’t celebrate in 2018.”

The picture that has surfaced was shared on January 26, 2017, and exhibits her at a bar in Sydney’s Newtown, dancing with an unidentified man. She captioned the snap: “Daddy hunt.”

Abbie defined she “didn’t come out of the womb knowing everything”, however that she’d modified her behaviour “once I learnt and had a full understanding”.

The star – who hosts a podcast and new radio present – stated the difficulty is with those that know concerning the historic atrocities that occurred towards First Nations individuals, land and tradition on that date, however then go on to occasion and have fun regardless.

Elly Miles copped criticism for attending an occasion simply hours after posting an “always was, always will be” message on Wednesday.

Elly, who appeared on the 2021 season of The Bachelorette, was fast to defend her antics, telling her followers she was “not celebrating Australia Day at all”.

“People are a bit worried that I’m at an Australia Day party, I just wanted to say I am not,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“I am at a friend’s house, we’ve got the kids in the pool. We’re hanging out for a friend’s going-away.

“I am all for abolishing the date, I respect that this is Aboriginal land.”

However, Abbie condemned the “excuse”, revealing on Instagram she had “unfollowed” a pal, writing: “You should know why.”

“Even if we’re friends, it’s 2022, we aren’t doing this anymore and you should know better by now,” Abbie wrote.

“’But it’s not an Australia Day Party!!’ Isn’t an excuse. You’re having a party / enjoying your public holiday on a day of mourning for First Nations people.”

Abbie went on to say that posting an Instagram Story at 10am “doesn’t change your celebrations at midday”.

“Don’t reshare your bulls**t to try and absolve yourself of your true lack of care,” she wrote.

“If you’re going to do it, don’t lie to yourself.”

