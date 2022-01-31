Abbie reveals brutal truth behind edited pics

The actuality star turned influencer has revealed the actual motive she not edits any photos she posts on Instagram.

Abbie Chatfield has opened up concerning the damaging motive she not edits her images.

During a section on her new radio present Hot Nights With Abbie on Friday, Abbie revealed how she would typically Photoshop her images earlier than posting them to Instagram previous to changing into well-known.

While Abbie solely had round 1000 followers and wasn’t but working as an influencer, the response she obtained on the edited images was “messing with my head”.

“My edited photos would get like double the likes,” she mentioned. “So I’d feel like the way that I saw myself (was that) I was only good looking with edited photos.”

Abbie give up enhancing her images in 2018 previous to showing on actuality TV saying she had “stopped for myself, it wasn’t any political stance”.

She additionally referred to as on celebrities just like the Kardashians to cease photoshopping, with Kim recently forced to delete an Instagram post of her in a bikini after a very obvious editing fail was spotted by fans.

“When these things happen it’s, ‘haha funny’, but can we like stop editing our photos?” Abbie mentioned.

Last month Abbie was praised by her followers for including a very relatable in a bikini photo she posted to Instagram.

Abbie was amongst a bunch of fashions and influencers to attend Monday Swimwear’s Yacht Day in December and posted a photograph of herself in one of many model’s bikinis to social media.

Abbie’s followers had been fast to noticed how good she regarded within the picture, however it was a “real” element she raised within the caption that received probably the most reward. “Category is: Shaving rash,” she wrote, additionally including within the feedback part: “PSA: the new trend is shaving rash!!”

“Finally I’m on trend with something,” one particular person joked in response.

“It’s nice to see some normality in a photo,” one other commented.

Abbie additionally hit out at claims her images taken for her new swimwear collaboration with RAQ had been “heavily edited”.

The actuality star turned influencer has joined forces with the swimwear label to launch two swimsuits particularly designed for girls with larger busts.

Abbie shared a photograph from the shoot on her TikTok, which was designed to appear to be a retro journal cowl.

But one viewer claimed the picture Abbie shared was too edited and from {a magazine}, prompting the influencer to hit again in a follow-up video.

“This isn’t a magazine photo, this is an Instagram post done for my collab with RAQ,” Abbie started.

“It’s actually very, very minimally ‘airbrushed’. It’s actually only edited in colour tones and background, obviously. I wasn’t at a 1980s beach. It’s probably drawn.

“It’s part of a series of these promo shoots for my RAQ collab, a bikini brand I designed these bikinis with,” she continued.

“You can see it is very minimally edited, you can see here the ripples of my hips, on my side. It has just been edited into a sunset.”