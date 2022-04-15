Abbott: Enhanced Inspections Have Forced Multiple Mexican States to Negotiate on Border Security, We’ll Keep Inspections if They Don’t

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) acknowledged that the improved security inspections of business autos coming into Texas from Mexico have predictably resulted within the governors of a number of Mexican states demanding aid from the visitors slowdowns attributable to the inspections, and that as these states demand aid, “we are demanding that they implement security measures that will reduce illegal immigration coming across the border.”

He added that the governors of a number of Mexican states have both reached an settlement or are in talks with Texas to implement safety measures. Abbott additionally vowed that if Mexican states gained’t bolster safety, “we are going to continue with our right to inspect every single vehicle coming across that bridge into the state of Texas, regardless of the economic consequences it poses to Mexico.”

Abbott mentioned the inspections “had the predictable result, and that is it snarled traffic for miles…basically crashing economic conditions in these states as well as in the country of Mexico and having severe economic consequences for businesses in Mexico. And the predictable result is that these governors of states that are connected to the state of Texas would be knocking on our door begging for relief. And as they beg for relief, we are demanding that they implement security measures that will reduce illegal immigration coming across the border.”

He continued, “There are different standards that we will be applying to different states that are connected to the state of Texas. Yesterday, we announced an agreement with the governor of Nuevo Leon. Today, we are hammering out details with two more states that are adjacent to Texas, they have border crossings in Texas, that will have some different measures that enhance security, that [stop] the flow of illegal immigrants from their states to the state of Texas, and then there will be one more state governor that we are dealing with tomorrow to try to hammer out details with him. Altogether, we expect and we demand that, on the Mexican side, they finally step up and stop these low-water crossings and other actions that are allowing these illegal immigrants to cross the border. If they fail to do that, we are going to continue with our right to inspect every single vehicle coming across that bridge into the state of Texas, regardless of the economic consequences it poses to Mexico.”

Abbott added that “you may see heightened migration attempts in other states like New Mexico and California where they are being less resistant as Texas is.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett