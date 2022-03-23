Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali set Australia on the way to more toil

The second-wicket pair remained unbroken though Azhar was given a life at slip

Lunch Pakistan 159 for 1 (Shafique 75*, Azhar 63*) path Australia 391 by 232 runs

Azhar Ali hit a half-century in his long-awaited homecoming after batting by means of the primary session with in-form Abdullah Shafique, as Pakistan made Australia’s bowlers toil to maneuver into a powerful place within the sequence deciding third Test.

In response to Australia’s first innings of 391, Pakistan reached lunch on day three at 159 for 1 with Shafique 75 not out and Azhar unbeaten on 63. They have mixed for a 139-run partnership as Pakistan chip away at Australia’s whole and path on the primary innings by 232 runs.

Playing in his first residence Test in his 94th Test, Azhar regarded anchored for the lengthy haul and was simply 11 away from 7000 Test runs, as Pakistan recovered strongly after shedding opener Imam-ul-Haq for 11 early within the innings.

In the final over earlier than lunch, Azhar survived when he was dropped by a wrong-footed Steve Smith at first slip in a tricky likelihood off legspinner Mitchell Swepson, who regarded threatening.

After two topsy-turvy days, the place little separated the groups, day three loomed as pivotal within the end result of the historic sequence, which stays deadlocked after attracts in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

But Shafique and Azhar, who each scored tons within the first Test, have produced a commanding partnership to blunt Australia’s bowlers – who could be nonetheless weary after pushing by means of 171.4 overs in Pakistan’s second innings in Karachi – because the hosts gained management.

Australia’s quicks had been unable to supply menacing reverse swing, in a distinction to Naseem Shah’s withering spell on day two, as nightmares resurface for the vacationers who’ve struggled to crack into Pakistan’s batting order on this sequence aside from on day three of the second Test.

In a much-needed tonic for Australia, Swepson produced occasional rampant flip highlighted by an ideal leg break that ripped previous Shafique’s bat. Just earlier than lunch, Australia captain Pat Cummins began conjuring reverse swing throughout a late burst as Australia desperately looked for a breakthrough.

But Pakistan remained unscathed and can eye an enormous first innings whole in a bid to solely bat as soon as on a floor with notable cracks within the first Test performed in Lahore since 2009.

With Pakistan resuming at 90 for 1, after sedately batting by means of 39 overs late on day two, there was anticipation of Azhar producing a trademark indefatigable knock after he had stonewalled earlier than stumps.

But the 37-year-old began with a flurry of boundaries off Cameron Green, who opened the bowling alongside Cummins as a substitute of Mitchell Starc.

When he got here on, after struggling to seek out his rhythm on day two, Starc troubled Shafique from across the wicket with a gem of a supply first as much as comprehensively beat the batter then shortly after he had a powerful shout for lbw turned down.

Australia’s reasonably bold evaluation confirmed that the ball was comfortably lacking leg stump, however they had been buoyed by Starc’s begin. During a compelling contest, Starc hit Shafique on the physique after he awkwardly tried to fend a brief ball however the in-form opener responded with an outstanding cowl drive.

With the batters reverting to stout defence as lunch loomed, Australia went on the assault towards Azhar and armed spinner Nathan Lyon with shut catches however to no avail.

Overall it was a letdown for Australia after hopes had been excessive when Cummins, who’s Australia’s solely wicket taker, bowled an attention-grabbing first supply of the day that deviated wickedly off a crack.

Their temper has soured since, however Australia might want to regroup shortly in any other case they’re staring down the barrel of a protracted stint within the discipline.