abdullah: Taliban keeps ex-Afghan president Karzai, former chief executive Abdullah under virtual house arrest – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai and the nation’s erstwhile chief government Dr Abdullah Abdullah are suspected to be underneath home arrest in Kabul, with cautious social media interactions and occasional visits by international dignitaries underneath Taliban surveillance their solely identified hyperlink with the world outdoors.
Amid the flight of Afghan leaders and officers within the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul final 12 months, Karzai and Abdullah had stayed again and engaged with leaders of the brand new regime, together with the Haqqani Network, to work out the modalities for an inclusive authorities.
Since the announcement of an interim authorities final September, neither has been seen in public, strengthening hypothesis that they could possibly be underneath digital home arrest. Karzai lives along with his household in a authorities lodging within the neighborhood of the presidential palace, whereas Abdullah stays in his private residence.
Both are energetic on Twitter, though there was no submit but even remotely essential of the efficiency and insurance policies of the Taliban. Select visitors, together with international dignitaries, are allowed to satisfy them, however any correspondence with the duo requires the Taliban’s approval.
TOI tried to seek out out why they didn’t choose to flee the nation after the Taliban entered Kabul, by which period scores of different former officers and even warlords like Abdur Rasheed Dostum of Mazar-i-Sharif or Ismail Khan of Herat had already left.
“These leaders had been in contact with the senior Taliban leadership for a long time. Their criticism of the former president Ashraf Ghani and his government had further softened the stance of the Taliban towards them,” stated Abdul Haq Omari, an Afghan journalist. “They knew beforehand of the agreement between the Taliban’s Doha office and the Americans that the group’s fighters would not enter Kabul without a formal transfer of power. They were also assured of participation in the process.”
Everything went haywire thereafter, sparked by the huge evacuation of international and Afghan nationals, coupled with the whole collapse of the federal government equipment led by former president Ashraf Ghani. Omari stated it was Karzai who requested the Taliban to enter the capital to revive regulation and order.
“Since he and Abdullah were in contact with both the Americans and Taliban, they had a plan,” stated Ali Akbar Khan, a Peshawar-based journalist who had intently monitored final 12 months’s occasions in Kabul. “They were the ones who engaged with the Taliban and Haqqani Network leaders after the fall of Kabul. They had the Taliban’s ear and their emphasis on forming an ‘inclusive government’ was highlighted by media. They thought that their guidance and advice was unavoidable for the Taliban.”
Karzai and Abdullah have been additional emboldened by the key go to of CIA director William Burns to Kabul and his assembly with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the present Afghan deputy prime minister. A task sooner or later Afghan authorities for each was allegedly mentioned in that assembly.
The Taliban’s plan, which was saved a secret till the announcement of their authorities, turned out to be fully the other of what Karzai and Abdullah had anticipated. The new Afghan authorities was neither inclusive, nor did it have any illustration for ladies. Another transfer that shocked many inside and outdoors the nation was Mullah Baradar, until then believed to be the prime candidate for head of presidency, being made deputy PM together with Abdul Salam Hanafi, one other Taliban chief.
Both Karzai and Abdullah are, nonetheless, nonetheless thought of useful by the Taliban. “The regime realises that both are prominent Afghan figures having global acceptance and recognition. Instead of allowing them to leave the country, they think their stay in the country would be more beneficial,” stated Syed Waqas Shah, a Pakistani journalist who lined the warfare in opposition to terror in Afghanistan for over a decade.
According to him, the Taliban believes that Karzai or Abdullah dwelling overseas and being brazenly essential of the federal government can be extra dangerous. “For the Taliban, the better option is to keep them under check and strict surveillance in Kabul.”
