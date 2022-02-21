ABG Shipyard Case: Ex-Chairman Reaches CBI Headquarter To Join Probe

Rishi Aggarwal was accompanied by authorized crew of Advocate Vijay Aggarwal to the CBI headquarter.

New Delhi:

Former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rishi Aggarwal on Monday reached Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarter to hitch investigation with voluminous paperwork in Rs 22,842 crore financial institution mortgage fraud, allegedly dedicated by ABG Shipyard Limited.

Last week, CBI questioned Rishi Aggarwal within the matter. ABG Shipyard case is alleged to be India’s greatest financial institution fraud.

Rishi Aggarwal was accompanied by the authorized crew of Advocate Vijay Aggarwal to the CBI headquarter. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal is finest identified for dealing with 2G spectrum rip-off case, ICICI-Videocon case, Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor case and so forth.

ABG Shipyard case: Former Chairman and MD Rishi Aggarwal reaches CBI headquarters in Delhi to hitch the investigation pic.twitter.com/nLyeWWze5C — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Recently CBI in an announcement, stated that the accused have been situated in India. The State Bank of India (SBI) had additionally opened LOC in opposition to the principle accused in 2019. According to the Central company, ABG Shipyard defaulted on Rs 22,842 crore loans that it owed to twenty-eight banks together with the State Bank of India.

“In the instant case, there are 28 banks involved in consortium with a huge amount of disbursement. There were different nature of bank loans including CC Loan, Term Loan, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee etc. that were given as advance by the banks,” said the CBI.

According to the CBI, a written criticism dated 25 August 2020 has been acquired from DGM, State Bank of India, SAM Branch, Mumbai in opposition to the Company M/s ABG Shipyard Ltd, Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, Chairman, and Managing Director, and Guarantor, Santhanam Muthaswamy, Executive Director, Ashwini Kumar, Director, Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Director, Ravi Vimal Nevetia, Director and M/s ABG International Pvt. Ltd. and unknown public servants alleging therein, fee of offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Cheating, Criminal Breach of Trust, abuse of official place, thereby inflicting wrongful lack of Rs. 22,842 Crore to the consortium of Banks, comprising of State Bank of India, e-State Bank of Patiala (presently state Bank of India), e- State Bank of Travancore (presently state Bank of India) and so forth., led by ICICI Bank.

The info and allegations contained within the criticism disclose fee of offences punishable U/s 120-B, 409, 420 IPC and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988 by all accused together with agency and unknown public servants and unknown personal individuals, stated the CBI.