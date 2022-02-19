Abilene bus driver recounts why he helped girl followed by suspicious man

School bus driver Jacob Thomson stated he is not a hero for intervening when he noticed a feminine pupil strolling and performing uncomfortable as a person adopted her.

“That instinct of being a dad, I guess, kicked in,” Thomson stated Friday about why he drove the bus across the block to test on the scholar.

The Abilene Independent School District bus driver was beginning his center college route at about 7:30 a.m. Monday when he noticed the older man following a young person woman close to the intersection of Butternut and South sixteenth streets.

“I don’t know what he said to her, but he got her attention in some way. And, it startled her at first. That’s what kind of caught my eye to keep looking to make sure that everything was OK,” Thomson stated.

Abilene ISD bus driver Jacob Thomson noticed a feminine pupil strolling to a bus cease Monday, uncomfortable as a result of a person following her spoke to her. Thomson drove his bus across the block to test on her. He is credited with intervening as a result of the person had grabbed the scholar’s hand and tried to pull her into an deserted home.

He usually drops off a pupil at Bowie Elementary at the moment of day, however just one different pupil for his center college route was on his bus.

“I was very fortunate that God put me in the situation I was in because I just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Thomson stated. “Thirty seconds or one minute to unload a student at the school could have made all the difference in the world. I might not have been there.”

As Thomson’s bus No. 112 approached the woman, the suspect circled and walked away.

Thomson informed the woman, who’s a pupil at a unique center college not on his route, that she may sit in his bus and wait till her common bus arrived.

“She was obviously distraught,” Thomson stated.

The pupil stated the person tried to kidnap her and informed her that he beloved her and tried to supply a vape cigarette, Thomson stated.

“I guess it’s something to entice your child to come over to,” he stated.

Sharing the credit score

He contacted bus dispatch and waited a few minutes till the scholar’s common bus arrived.

After driving just a few blocks, Thomson observed a number of police automobiles at an unrelated disturbance and pulled over to inform an officer in regards to the incident.

Story continues

“He followed up and took care of the situation immediately. And, within 30 minutes to an hour, I was told the suspect is in custody. So, shout out to APD for doing their due diligence while they were already inundated with calls and busy doing other things,” Thomson stated.

A pupil useful resource officer additionally interviewed the scholar as soon as she arrived at her center college, based on a court docket doc.

The pupil informed the SRO the suspect had grabbed her hand and tried to pull her to an deserted home.

Police stated the principle was a transient. He was charged with third-degree felony damage to a baby, and his bond was set at $15,000. As of Friday afternoon, he was within the Taylor County Jail, based on on-line jail data.

Abilene police in a information launch Thursday counseled Thomson’s actions. He stated the mom of the scholar additionally contacted him to precise her gratitude.

“I think more the heroes that should be called out are APD for responding as fast as they did,” Thomson stated.

Situationally Aware

Thomson stated he did what any dad or mum would have in the identical scenario, in the event that they had been observant.

“We’re so caught up nowadays to being stuck in our cell phones that we’re not aware of what’s going on around us and others,” Thomson stated.

Being consistently conscious of occasions occurring within the environment is a lesson he tries to show his younger son and daughter, he stated.

“Just because it was a female that it happened to doesn’t mean that it’s not boys that are also victims. You try to teach both your kids the same way to be aware of the situation and always pay attention to what’s around them and just be mindful,” Thomson stated.

A brand new bus driver

Thomson is an Abilene native who returned to his hometown after residing in San Antonio for a few years. He attended Bonham Elementary, the now shuttered Lincoln Middle School and Abilene High.

He labored 5 years in upkeep at senior residing amenities earlier than turning into a bus driver in late October. Abilene ISD, like many districts throughout the state, has a bus driver scarcity.

It’s a job he stated he enjoys.

“They’re definitely not as hard to drive as you would think they are. You can swing them around corners better than you think,” he stated.

And, the scholars even have been manageable, he stated.

“I don’t really have any problems with mine,” Thomson stated about his younger riders. “I mean, every batch has its bad apples, but if you just kind of start off and be firm with them but not rude, then you have a lot better success with your kids.”

More: Abilene ISD bus driver credited for rescuing girl from male transient

More: Abilene ISD bus driver credited for rescuing girl from male transient

Laura Gutschke is a normal project reporter and meals columnist and manages on-line content material for the Reporter-News. If you admire regionally pushed information, you may help native journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article initially appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene bus driver recalls why he helped girl being followed by man