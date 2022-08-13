Ablett keen to work with Suns young gun

Former Gold Coast captain and AFL champion Gary Ablett has spoken of his want to work with Suns younger gun Matt Rowell.

Ablett was introduced along with his life membership for the Suns at a pre-match operate at Metricon Stadium earlier than Saturday’s match between Gold Coast and his different previous membership Geelong.

The twin Brownlow medallist, who hailed Touk Miller’s rise into a real celebrity since his departure on the finish of 2017, mentioned Rowell had been a very eye-catching a part of the Suns’ new era of gamers.

“I do like Matt Rowell,” Ablett mentioned forward of attending the second AFL match he is been to since his retirement after the 2020 grand last.

“I’d love to spend a little bit of time with him. I love the way he goes about it.

“He wins a whole lot of contested soccer however I’d like to see him get a bit simpler soccer at occasions.

“He’s got great skills.”

Ablett performed 110 video games for the Suns after being lured from the Cats to be the face of the enlargement outfit forward of their 2011 debut marketing campaign.

He received 4 greatest and fairest awards whereas on the Suns and the 2013 Brownlow Medal however missed out main the membership to the finals, with a severe shoulder damage in 2014 derailing the membership’s greatest likelihood to make the eight throughout his time in Queensland.

“Obviously that was really difficult because I felt we were on track to play some finals football that year,” Ablett mentioned of that second towards Collingwood.

“I look back now and if I had my time again, I would have changed a few things, there’s no doubt about that.

“We did not have the success we might have appreciated on the sphere however simply so grateful for that chance.

“I feel like I gave it my all.”

Ablett additionally acknowledged the Suns’ enchancment in 2021, believing it was the beginning of the membership’s long-awaited rise into finals soccer.

“I just love seeing where the club’s at at the moment,” he mentioned.

“There was a couple of games the club lost by under a goal. You win those two games, you’re probably playing finals.”