Aboriginal flag to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour Bridge

The Premier has stated that we are going to see a brand new flag flying atop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge as quickly as attainable.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has declared a brand new flag will fly completely alongside the Australian and NSW flags on high of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Fronting the media on Saturday, Mr Perrottet advised reporters {that a} third flagpole with the Aboriginal flag can be completely put in on the Sydney landmark. He stated the federal government had been “working through this for some time” however the change can be made “as soon as possible”.

Currently, there are two flag poles on the Harbour Bridge with the Australian and New South Wales flags affixed to them. On nineteen days all year long, the Aboriginal flag takes the New South Wales flag’s place.

The Premier was first knowledgeable that the set up would take from six months to 2 years to finish, which he discovered excessive given your entire bridge took 9 years to construct.

“I’ll climb up there and put it up myself if I need to,” Mr Perrottet stated.

He advised The Sydney Morning Herald that he discovered it ridiculous that “we could build the Harbour Bridge in the 1920s, but apparently we can’t put a flagpole on the bridge in 2022”.

The resolution is a part of the federal government’s strategy to raised recognise Indigenous Australians in New South Wales. The initiative would additionally embody Sydney’s Goat Island returning to Aboriginal possession.

Mr Perrottet stated: “We can’t truly be proud of our country unless we are working together to achieve true reconciliation. That’s a combination of both symbolic reconciliation and practical reconciliation.”

The authorities’s resolution alerts a victory for Komilaroi girl Cheree Toka who launched a marketing campaign 5 years in the past to make sure that the Aboriginal flag completely flies on the bridge.

Ms Toka took to Twitter to have fun: “A 5 year struggle worth while! WE BLOODY DID IT. Thank you to everyone who participated. The @The ChangeAus petition & @GoFundMe won’t stop until the flag is flying loud & proud. Let’s see it to the very end.”