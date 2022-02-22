Abortion Is Now Legal In This Latin American Country

By Anastasia Moloney

BOGOTA, Colombia, Tues. Feb 22, 2022 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – A Colombian courtroom ruling Monday that decriminalizes abortion as much as 24 weeks of being pregnant is the newest acquire for abortion rights in Latin America, the place a number of the world’s hardest curbs are assembly rising opposition.

As plenty of U.S. states enact legal guidelines making it harder for girls to get an abortion, Monday’s ruling makes Colombia the area’s third nation in two years to decriminalize terminations, following Argentina and Mexico.

Abortion rights advocates celebrated the choice by the Andean nation’s constitutional courtroom.

“After the right to vote, this is the most important historic achievement for the life, autonomy … of women,” Claudia Lopez, mayor of the capital, Bogota, tweeted.

The ruling might assist pave the way in which for a wider easing of abortion curbs in socially conservative Latin America, mentioned Paula Avila-Guillen, government director of the Women’s Equality Center, a U.S.-based healthcare and rights group.

A handful of nations, principally in Central America, have whole bans on abortion, together with in instances of rape or incest, or when the ladies’s life or the fetus is in peril.

“This will have a ripple effect,” Avila-Guillen, a global human rights lawyer, mentioned in an announcement.

Here are some particulars in regards to the Colombian ruling and different nations which have not too long ago liberalized abortion entry:

COLOMBIA

Backed by 5 of 9 judges, Monday’s ruling means ladies in Colombia won’t be prosecuted for in search of abortions as much as 24 weeks of gestation, after which the process will solely be allowed underneath the unique three circumstances as set in 2006.

This consists of solely permitting abortion in instances of rape, if a mom’s life is in danger or if a fetus is malformed, with none cut-off dates.

About 90% of abortions in Colombia happen clandestinely, placing ladies’s lives in danger, based on the Causa Justa (Just Cause) abortion rights coalition, which sued earlier than the constitutional courtroom for decriminalization in September 2020.

“The immediate impact is that women and girls will not be forced to have clandestine abortions,” Avila-Guillen, the human rights lawyer, informed the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Abortion entry campaigners say strict legal guidelines have an effect on principally poor and rural ladies and people with little entry to healthcare, who’re additionally extra prone to be prosecuted for abortion and compelled to hunt probably harmful backstreet terminations.

“It will make a huge difference, especially for those who live in rural areas where access to abortion is hardest to secure, even in circumstances resulting from sexual violence,” mentioned Nancy Northup, president and chief government of the Center for Reproductive Rights, one in all 5 teams that filed swimsuit on the constitutional courtroom.

ECUADOR

In neighboring Ecuador, the nationwide meeting voted earlier this month to approve rules that might let ladies and women entry abortion in instances of rape, a step that adopted a ruling by the constitutional courtroom final yr.

The reform might nonetheless be blocked by President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative who has mentioned he personally doesn’t assist abortion however will permit lawmakers to manage the process so long as they don’t exceed courtroom stipulations.

Under the adjustments, ladies aged over 18 will be capable of abort pregnancies arising from rape till 12 weeks of gestation, whereas under-18s could have as much as 18 weeks of gestation.

Since 1938, abortion has solely been allowed in Ecuador in instances when a girl’s life is in danger or when a girl or lady with studying disabilities is raped.

MEXICO

In September 2021, Mexico’s Supreme Court unanimously dominated that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional in a seismic victory for girls’s reproductive rights on this planet’s second-biggest Roman Catholic nation.

It implies that courts can now not prosecute abortion instances and ship ladies to jail for terminating their being pregnant.

Since the courtroom’s choice, nonetheless, not all states have put the ruling into impact and there’s nonetheless some “confusion” in some states about adapting their authorized framework consistent with the ruling, mentioned Avila-Guillen

So far, seven out of Mexico’s 32 states have modified their state legal guidelines following the highest courtroom’s choice, she mentioned.

ARGENTINA

In December 2020, Argentina grew to become the primary main nation in Latin America to legalize abortion, bucking opposition from the influential Catholic Church to permit terminations as much as the 14th week of being pregnant.

CHILE NEXT?

In Chile – the place abortion is just allowed in instances of rape and different restricted circumstances – leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric has vowed to make it freely out there, as it’s in neighboring Argentina and in Uruguay underneath sure cut-off dates.

Boric, a 36-year-old lawmaker and former scholar protest chief, will take workplace on March 11.

(Reporting by Anastasia Moloney @anastasiabogota; Editing by Helen Popper.)