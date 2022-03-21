About 25000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister

– Around 25,000 Ukrainians have arrived toSpain since Russia invaded on February 24, however solely 9,000 have registered with authorities to this point, Jose Luis Escriva, Spanish Migration Minister, stated Monday.

According to the United Nations refugee company, almost 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled their nation. More than 2 million of them are actually in Poland. Large numbers of refugees are additionally hosted in Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

Escriva said that most of the Ukrainians arriving in Spain are staying with household or mates, and haven’t but knowledgeable authorities.

Escriva said that the granting residence permits has been expanded to incorporate all those that have been in Ukraine through the invasion.

Escriva said that he anticipated round 9,000 further refugees to register with Spanish authorities and obtain short-term safety orders from the European Union, permitting them to acquire residence and work permits instantly within the nation.

Ukrainians are allowed to enter the EU freely with no visa, however they will need to have residency permits with a purpose to keep.

