Above-Normal Rainfall, Snowmelt Causing Flooding In Parts Of Minnesota

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — This weekend’s rain and snowmelt are inflicting rivers to rise, prompting flood warning throughout northwestern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service experiences below-average temperatures for the month of April and above common rainfall.

In areas alongside the Red River, snowmelt and rainfall have brought about main flooding with houses reportedly destroyed in Crookston. Last week, National Guard Soldiers have been deployed to assist hand out sandbags to residents in preparation.

In Isanti County, drivers needed to take a detour after water washed out a portion of the 285th Avenue Northeast. Crews estimated a day or two of repairs earlier than the highway can safely reopen.

Water has utterly washed out 285th Ave. NE in Isanti County. Crews say it may take a couple of days earlier than it’s repaired and reopened to drivers. @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/9fZhv52cDx — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) May 1, 2022

“Usually there’s some water in, not to the extent that we’re seeing. Some of the residents have notified that there’s a beaver dam upstream that may have caused this, the flooding that we’re seeing now,” stated Isanti County Highway Engineer Justin Bergerson.

As of Sunday night, at the very least seven Minnesota counties have been beneath flood warnings.

Despite a wet April, the National Weather Service stated flooding isn’t a giant concern within the Twin Cities, because the water ranges have been low to start out the season.

“If we get, you know, a prolonged system that kind of sits right over us, then you’re gonna … start having more problems associated with that,” NWS Meteorologist James Taggart stated.

He stated there’s a silver lining to our moist spring.

“We started this year, beginning of January, we had some areas in northern Minnesota in severe drought. Well, as of April 26, it’s gone,” Taggart stated.