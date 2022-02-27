Abramovich hands over Chelsea FC ‘stewardship’ to trust

LONDON — Roman Abramovich has handed over the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea Football Club to trustees of its charitable basis, he said in a statement on Saturday.

Abramovich, the Russian billionaire who has owned the top-tier group for almost 20 years, stated of the trustees: “I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

His place has been below intense scrutiny within the U.Ok. following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Labour MP Chris Bryant told the House of Commons that Abramovich ought to have a few of his property seized, and questioned whether or not he needs to be allowed to function a soccer membership within the U.Ok.

Bryant used his parliamentary privilege, a authorized immunity for legislators, to learn out a leaked Home Office doc which instructed the Chelsea Football Club proprietor shouldn’t be in a position to base himself within the U.Ok.