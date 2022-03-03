Abramovich sells Chelsea – proceeds will go to victims of war in Ukraine

“I want to tackle the hypothesis in media over the previous few days in relation to my possession of Chelsea FC. As I’ve said earlier than, I’ve at all times taken selections with the Club’s finest curiosity at coronary heart. In the present scenario, I’ve subsequently taken the choice to promote the Club, as I consider that is in the very best curiosity of the Club, the followers, the staff, in addition to the Club’s sponsors and companions.

“The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

“Please know that this has been an extremely troublesome determination to make, and it pains me to half with the Club on this method. However, I do consider that is in the very best curiosity of the Club.

“I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.”

Thank you,

Roman



Share this text: