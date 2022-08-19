Abrams: Kemp a ‘Dangerous Extremist’

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams mentioned Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront ” that her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp (R), was not average however as an alternative a “dangerous extremist.”

“And so, while I understand the concerns that have been raised, we have to focus on who’s actually responsible and who is in charge,” she mentioned. “Brian Kemp is a dangerous extremist who has tried to hide himself behind one good action, and he has distracted the rest of us or certainly distracted most of America from looking at his actual record. He is trying to play both moderate and MAGA, but he is just extreme. He wants credit for standing up to Trump, but he is refusing to testify, to tell the truth.”

“Do you believe, though — I understand your point,” host Erin Burnett mentioned. “But, ultimately, look, there were plenty of people — there were plenty of people running for office now, whether it’d be for governor, for secretaries of state who said they would not do what Brian Kemp did. They would not certify the election, and that they would have done what President Trump wanted, right? What he did, and — you know, it is no small thing in the world that we live in now, is it?”

“It is an important thing to do your job,” Abrams replied. “And I am not diminishing the fact that he did his job. But I would not lionize someone for not committing treason. If we have lowered our standards so much that simply not doing wrong is the only metric, that is deeply problematic, especially when the person at — in question, Brian Kemp, has a long and unfortunate history of voter suppression, of not only supporting Donald Trump but seeking his endorsement and seeking his support even today.”

“He has not rebuked Trump,” she added. “He has not rebuked his bad behavior. He’s simply hoping that no one pays attention, and that is not heroic. That is self-interested. That is hubristic, and that is wrong for the future of Georgia.”

