Abrasive Nature Of Karachi Pitch Helped In Getting Reverse Swing: Mitchell Starc | Cricket News

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Monday mentioned the abrasive nature of the Karachi pitch helped him and Pat Cummins acquire substantial reverse swing because the guests bowled out Pakistan for 148 runs within the second Test. Asked in a media interplay why Australian bowlers did not get a lot reverse swing within the first Test in Rawalpindi, Starc mentioned for one they did not count on the pitch in Karachi to deteriorate so shortly.

“This track is much more abrasive and the wicket footholds will also encourage the spinners in next two days. I feel there are more cracks on this abrasive wicket and this has played a big part in us achieving reverse swing.

“Another factor is that the square and practice wickets here are also dry and basically mud and the weather is also warmer and more dry compared to Pindi so that has helped us reverse the ball both ways.” Starc additionally mentioned that earlier than coming to Pakistan for his or her first Test tour in 24 years, Australia had achieved their homework and had some thorough discussions and gone by way of all of the eventualities they anticipated to face right here.

“In Melbourne before flying out here we spent one full day only on bowling reverse swing because in the Ashes series mostly we had the new and hard ball and didn’t get many opportunities for reversing the ball.” The Australian veteran mentioned he would give full credit score to the Australian batters to arrange a giant whole and put their staff within the field seat over the following two days.

He additionally mentioned that captain Cummins had not mentioned something with him earlier than deciding to not implement the comply with on on Monday.

“I think probably because of the position we found ourselves in we had a lot of scenarios before us and mainly we don’t want to bat last on this pitch.” Asked when was the final time he had seen the ball reverse because it did in Karachi, Starc mentioned it occurred a few occasions, most likely within the sequence towards India.

To a query, Starc who took three wickets and missed out on a hat trick, added: “We are searching to improve our record in the subcontinent and in away series and we have as a group had a lot of discussion and thorough conversations in lead up to this series and even after the Pindi Test on how to do this.”

