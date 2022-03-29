Absa appoints Arrie Rautenbach as CEO | Fin24

Almost a 12 months after Daniel Mminele quit as Absa CEO, the banking group appointed a brand new CEO.

Arrie Rautenbach is at the moment Absa’s head of retail and enterprise banking, and turns into CEO with quick impact.

Rautenbach has been with Absa since 1997 and has held a number of senior roles, together with chief danger officer, in addition to head of its card and department community divisions.

“His extensive experience in the banking sector, his in-depth knowledge of Absa through several executive roles over the years, and his experience and strengths in strategy development and execution for the group, positions him ideally to lead the group at this time,” the financial institution mentioned in a press release.

Rautenbach holds an MBA from North-West University and accomplished an Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD.

Jason Quinn, at the moment the group’s interim CEO, will return to his position as monetary director, whereas Punki Modise, at the moment interim monetary director, will take the place of interim head of retail and enterprise banking.

Mminele left Absa following clashes with the board on implement the financial institution’s technique. At the time, Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull mentioned Absa’s management crew additionally did not see eye-to-eye with Mminele on do issues.

In November final 12 months, the board axed Absa director Sipho Pityana after he took the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority to courtroom for allegedly blocking his appointment to develop into chairman of Absa.

He is currently engaged in a legal battle with Absa to take him again or compensate him.

Former Momentum Metropolitan chair Sello Moloko has been appointed to replace Lucas-Bull as Absa chairman.