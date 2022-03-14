Absa IT heist: Murdered specialist’s girlfriend back in court to face music alone | News24

Athembile Mpani is predicted to seem within the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

Mpani and Xolela Masebeni had been launched on bail after Masebeni allegedly stole R103 million from Absa financial institution and spent it with Mpani.

Masebeni was gunned down exterior his house within the Eastern Cape in February.

The girlfriend and co-accused of Absa IT specialist Xolela Masebeni, who allegedly stole R103 million from the financial institution, will face the music alone on Monday after Masebeni was gunned down exterior his house two weeks in the past.

Athembile Mpani will make her third look within the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gauteng, the place she is charged with theft, fraud and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Mpani and Masebeni had been arrested on the finish of January after Masebeni, who labored on the Absa places of work in Sandton, allegedly fraudulently transferred R103 million from the financial institution into six completely different financial institution accounts between September and December 2021.

The couple is alleged to have spent the cash on luxurious garments, vehicles and property.

The couple was out on R50 000 bail every when Masebeni was shot lifeless exterior his house in Unathi Mkefa, Ezibeleni, within the Eastern Cape in February. An unidentified particular person was shot and wounded on the similar property simply days later.

According to police, Masebeni was sitting within the yard with 4 pals when two unknown males accosted him. He stood up and approached the lads, they usually opened fireplace on him.

Eastern Cape police stated they had been investigating circumstances of homicide and tried homicide.

The fees in opposition to Masebeni are anticipated to be formally withdrawn.

News24 beforehand reported {that a} third particular person had been arrested within the Western Cape in reference to the theft after the couple made their first look. It is unclear whether or not that particular person will seem alongside Mpani on Monday.

