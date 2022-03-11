‘Absolute boilover’: Brisbane Broncos stun Rabbitohs with huge upset

The Brisbane Broncos have gotten their season off to the proper begin by producing a Round 1 upset nobody noticed coming.

In their first outing for 2022, the Brisbane Broncos have produced an enormous upset to defeat final 12 months’s grand finalists South Sydney 11-4 on Friday evening.

The Broncos had been one of many NRL’s cellar dwellers final 12 months with solely seven wins to their identify and nobody anticipated them to get a first-up victory over the Rabbitohs.

But Brisbane received off to a flyer at Suncorp Stadium and appeared the higher of the 2 groups for the complete recreation.

The Broncos had been filled with aptitude in assault even with out new recruit and star halfback Adam Reynolds, who missed the conflict towards his previous aspect with Covid.

Albert Kelly and Billy Walters, son of Brisbane coach Kevin, had been excellent within the halves, as had been forwards Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Keenan Palasia.

Kelly opened the scoring when he intercepted a Cody Walker move and ran 80 metres to attain a strive.

It would have introduced again nightmare reminiscences for Walker, who threw a costly intercept pass in last year’s grand final loss to Penrith.

South Sydney’s solely factors got here within the first half after they received an overlap and Josh Mansour scored a strive within the nook.

But the Broncos had the higher hand for the entire recreation and edged forward when Corey Oates went over early within the second half.

They sealed the win within the dying minutes when stand-in skipper Kurt Capewell collected a free ball, banged it on his boot and nailed a subject aim to prolonged Brisbane’s lead past a transformed strive.

There had been loads of positives for Broncos followers, together with the efficiency of youth sensation Selwyn Cobbo.

NRL nice Benji Marshall described the end result as an “absolute boilover” on Fox League.

“Full credit to the Broncos because no one expected them to win this game and they turned up and they played with a pretty basic game plan, which was to run hard and tackle hard.”

Michael Ennis added: “For Brisbane it was all about their character, it was about their effort. It was never going to be perfect. Without Adam Reynolds in that side tonight, I thought Kelly and Walters were very, very good.

“They relied so heavily on that long kicking game from Adam Reynolds. Not having that tonight was evident thought they and I thought they missed the class of Latrell Mitchell and Dane Gagai — two guys that were outstanding for them last year.

“Tonight can be a real springboard for them (the Broncos). It can be a real kickstart for their season.”