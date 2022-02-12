‘Absolute disgrace’: PM apology backfires

Scott Morrison’s apology to victims of alleged sexual harassment may have an surprising consequence, because the DPP points a stern warning.

Scott Morrison’s apology to victims of alleged sexual harassment and assault in Parliament that named Brittany Higgins may present the set off for an software to delay to her alleged rapist’s prison trial.

Lawyers appearing for the previous Liberal staffer who has been charged in relation to the matter have warned that the historic apology was “a disgrace” and “extraordinarily prejudicial” to their consumer Bruce Lehrmann.

Mr Lehrmann has been charged with one rely of intercourse with out consent in relation to Ms Higgins’ allegation that she was sexually assaulted within the workplace of former Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds after work hours on March 23, 2019.

He has pleaded not responsible.

In a press release to information.com.au, the Director of Public Prosecutions within the ACT has additionally urged the tip to “all public commentary” together with “by officers of the court and public figures.”

“The criminal justice system has managed high profile cases for as long as there has been media, and has developed a raft of effective measures to protect the fairness of jury trials,’’ Mr Drumgold said.

“Notwithstanding this, I strongly discourage all public commentary, on active cases, including commentary about commentary, and particularly by officers of the court and public figures.”

Mr Lehrmann’s authorized crew have now signalled they could argue for a “stay” of the trial which is tentatively set down for June to an unspecified date sooner or later.

There is presently no software earlier than the courtroom to argue for a keep of proceedings. The matter is again in courtroom on March 10.

But defence lawyer John Korn confirmed this was among the many choices his defence crew was contemplating.

“What the Prime Minister has done is an absolute disgrace. He has completely and utterly disregarded the presumption of innocence. He has completely and utterly disrespected the courts whose function it is to try these matters,’’ Mr Korn told news.com.au.

“He has completely abrogated the rule of law. He has had no authority whatsoever from any one or any thing to make an apology for an event.”

Mr Korn mentioned a good trial was very important.

“Everyone gets this wrong,” he mentioned. “A fair trial means a fair trial to the community. The participants in the trial, Ms Higgins and Mr. Lehmann they are participants and they of course have valid concerns that need to be considered. But at the end of the day, this is not Miss Higgins’ personal case.

“An alleged crime against an individual for whatever criminal offence is a crime against the community. So the whole concept of a fair trial is not to be looked at from the perspective of what is fair to Mr Lehrmann or Ms Higgins.

“It is the community’s interest in having something looked at to see whether an offence has been proven or not. That’s the starting point.”

On Tuesday, Mr Morrison mentioned he was “sorry to Ms Higgins for the terrible things that took place here”.

“The place that should have been a place for safety and contribution, turned out to be a nightmare,” he mentioned.

However, he additionally issued a warning on the “rule of law”

“And to those who have perpetuated such bullying, abuse and violence, the light will come to those behaviours, as it must, but it will follow and respect our rule of law in this country,’’ he said.

“It will proceed on the basis of fairness and justice, in accordance with the rules of others that are in place in our country, and it will be done in the proper way, which I’m sure all in this place would agree. Justice should come and it should always be delivered under the rule of law.”

The Prime Minister’s workplace has subsequently clarified the apology was not a direct reference to the rape allegations.A spokesperson mentioned on Friday the apology referred usually to “the many terrible experiences Ms Higgins has detailed during her time working at Parliament House and was “by no means a reflection on the matters before a court”.

Reports have now emerged that he initially deliberate to depart the apology to the presiding officers – the Speaker Andrew Wallace – till a last-minute change of plans.

The Saturday Paper has reported right this moment that the government-appointed chair of the impartial taskforce Kerri Hartland had initially proposed that neither Mr Morrison or Mr Albanese converse however the Labor chief had insisted on doing so prompting the Prime Minister to additionally converse.

The presence of Ms Higgins and different advocates within the chamber was additionally a final minute inclusion that solely occurred after late night time cellphone calls by impartial Zali Stegall.

The authorized warning over the Prime Minister’s remarks follows a serious speech delivered in Canberra this week by Ms Higgins and campaigner Grace Tame.

In a press release launched shortly after her speech, Mr Lehrmann’s lawyer Warwick Korn, mentioned that the general public consideration was a menace to justice.

“(Bruce) Lehrmann has entered a plea of not guilty and the matter is set for trial,” mentioned Mr Korn.

“Mr Lehrmann voluntarily provided a lengthy interview with investigating police and has followed every protocol asked of him since.

“My client has, from the outset, denied not only the alleged assault but also that any sexual activity, of any kind, ever took place.

“In light of the complexity, difficulty and importance of the task before any jury already, the behaviour of our prime minister and others in the last 24 hours truly beggars belief.”