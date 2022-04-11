“Absolute Nonsense”: Tourists Driving SUV Through Ladakh’s Pangong Lake Angers Internet

The vacationers are seen driving their autos round in Ladakh.

Ladakh is a stupendous place. In reality, it is likely one of the most most well-liked vacationer locations within the nation. But some vacationers typically depart the place soiled with their irresponsible behaviour.

One such video is doing the rounds on social media, which reveals three vacationers driving their SUV within the waters of the pristine Pangong Lake.

The video has been shared by Jigmat Ladakhi. It reveals an Audi SUV racing by way of the lake with two vacationers hanging out of the sunroof of the automobile and yelling.

A 3rd vacationer is seen driving the automobile and smiling.

I’m sharing once more an one other shameful video . Such irresponsible vacationers are killing ladakh . Do you realize? Ladakh have a greater than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the house of many fowl species. Such act might have risked the habitat of many fowl species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022

The video additionally reveals foldable chairs and a desk with bottles of alcohol, water and packets of chips strewn on it.

He additionally posted a hyperlink of the Instagram web page the place the video was initially posted. The video has now been faraway from that web page however one of the videos reveals the identical Audi automobile.

The video from Ladakh has angered many Twitter customers who slammed the careless behaviour of the vacationers.

“Stupidity has peaked!! Absolute nonsense,” stated one consumer. “These hooligans must be banned from entering Ladakh,” one other consumer commented, tagging Ladakh and Haryana Police.

The Haryana Police’s Twitter deal with was tagged as a result of the Audi SUV had a Haryana registration quantity.

The video has been seen almost give lakh occasions.