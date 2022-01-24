‘Absolute travesty’: Dumbest rule in sport exposed

The NFL playoffs have produced one of many best video games in historical past, and the jawdropping remaining levels should be seen to be believed.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from the Super Bowl after they defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in one of many best video games in NFL playoffs historical past.

The remaining recreation of the NFL Divisional Round produced a shootout for the ages between star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Both quarterbacks placed on an absolute clinic as the sport went all the way down to wire within the fourth quarter in an insane jiffy of soccer.

It appeared the Chiefs have been headed for victory, just for Allen to search out Gabriel Davis ultimately zone for his fourth landing of the sport to offer Buffalo a 36-33 lead.

After the Bills added the additional two factors, the Chiefs had simply 13 seconds to attempt to transfer their approach up the sphere to get inside reasonable area purpose territory.

Mahomes someway sliced by means of the Bills’ defence and gained 50 yards to arrange a 48-yard area purpose, which the Chiefs nailed to tie the rating at 36-36 and ship the sport to time beyond regulation.

Remarkably, 25 factors have been scored within the final 1 minute and 54 seconds of recreation time within the fourth quarter.

The topsy-turvy nature of the dying levels of the sport as Allen and Mahomes went to work is captured finest by the graphic beneath, which tried to foretell which workforce would win.

NFL followers, together with diehard Bills supporter Daniel Ricciardo, couldn’t imagine their eyes because the lead modified palms a number of occasions in the previous few minutes.

Kansas City received the all-important coin toss that determines which workforce begins time beyond regulation with the ball and so they drove up the sphere to attain the decisive landing to safe an unbelievable win.

But many followers have been up in arms on the time beyond regulation end, which they mentioned highlighted the dumbest rule in world sports activities.

Under NFL time beyond regulation guidelines, if the workforce that wins the toss scores a landing on their first posession, they win the sport, somewhat than enjoying out the whole 15-minute time beyond regulation interval.

Viewers mentioned it was full injustice Allen needed to watch from the sidelines and wasn’t even given the prospect to strive assist his workforce win.

Sports reporter Emily Giangreco tweeted: “OT rules have got to change. Makes absolutely no sense.”

AFL reporter Riley Beveridge mentioned: “It’s an absolute travesty that Josh Allen doesn’t touch the ball in OT.”

Australian comic Adam Rozenbachs mentioned: Not positive there’s a worse rule in sport than the NFL’s ‘win the toss in OT, only one team gets a chance to score a TD’.”

Fox Sports’ Max Laughton added: “The Bills have been sacrificed to force the NFL to fix the obvious problems with overtime over the offseason.”

The victory sees the Chiefs advance to their fourth AFC Championship match in 4 years, the place they’ll face the Cinncinati Bengals subsequent week.

The recreation capped an unbelievable weekend of closely-fought NFL match-ups, after the Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams all received with last-second area objectives.