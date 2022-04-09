“Absolutely No Truth”: US Rejects Imran Khan’s “Foreign Conspiracy” Claim

Imran Khan reiterated yesterday {that a} senior US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan. (File)

Washington/Islamabad:

The US has bluntly rejected Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s newest allegations of a “foreign conspiracy” plotted in Washington to overthrow his authorities with the assistance of the Opposition events, saying there’s “absolutely no truth” to those claims.

Mr Khan has been claiming that the Opposition’s no-confidence movement in opposition to him was the results of a “foreign conspiracy” due to his impartial international coverage and funds have been being channelled from overseas to oust him from energy.

In an tackle to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old prime minister reiterated his allegations {that a} senior US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan.

Mr Khan has alleged that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs within the Department of State was concerned within the ‘international conspiracy’ to topple his authorities.

Responding to a query on Mr Khan’s renewed allegations of the US encouraging the no-confidence vote in opposition to his authorities, deputy state division spokesperson Jalina Porter in a press convention on Friday mentioned, “Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.”

“Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true,” she mentioned.

Friday’s rebuttal was the third time the US State Department has publicly commented on Mr Khan’s allegations. Previously, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported that the State Department had dismissed the allegation when it initially broke in late March.

On March 31, State Department Spokesman Ned Price mentioned, “We are closely following developments in Pakistan, and we respect, we support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law. But when it comes to those allegations, there is no truth to them.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a public rally in Islamabad on March 27, first disclosed a couple of “letter” and claimed that it contained a risk to the Pakistan authorities from the US.

On the idea of the letter and the alleged conspiracy plot, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had dismissed the Opposition’s no-confidence movement in opposition to Mr Khan on April 3. The deputy speaker’s ruling was struck down by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Parliament began its essential session to take up the no-confidence decision in opposition to the defiant prime minister.

Earlier this month additionally, the US had denied studies of any “threat letter” despatched to Pakistan on the present political scenario within the nation.

Last week, some Pakistani media retailers reported that the highly effective Army has additionally contradicted Mr Khan’s remarks accusing America of hatching a conspiracy to topple his authorities, saying there was no proof of interference within the nation’s inner issues.

