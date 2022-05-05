‘Absolutely nuts’: Liberal NSW minister questions cut to federal petrol tax

“My frustration is this short-term decision undermines the NSW government’s vision to transition to electric vehicles and ultimately, while everyone likes a sugar hit, we’ll be back in the same position in six months’ time with nothing to show for it.”

Concerns about value of residing pressures have dominated the federal election, spurred by figures final week which confirmed inflation rising by 5.1 per cent over the previous yr, the most important improve in 22 years.

Asked on Thursday whether or not he supported the gas excise lower, Premier Dominic Perrottet stated the federal authorities had its insurance policies when it comes to decreasing the associated fee for motorists and residing bills.

“Petrol prices are a significant hit for families right across our state and just like everything else, we need to have a balanced approach to that,” he stated.

“Here in NSW [there are] a number of cost of living measures and I have the highest regard for Rob Stokes, he’s a great minister, he has got great opinions and I always say to my ministers they should always be free to express them.”