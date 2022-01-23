‘Absolutely robbed’: Catch divides BBL

The Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder have performed out a BBL Knockout thriller however one name left Usman Khawaja fuming.

The Adelaide Strikers’ inconceivable run to into the BBL Finals has continued in an thrilling six run win over the Sydney Thunder on the MCG within the Knockout.

The Strikers received 5 of their final six to romp from final into the finals and at the moment are a win away from making the BBL Final after the win over the Thunder.

But the Thunder might be ruing what might have been after sluggish begin with the ball allowed the Strikers to get away whereas Usman Khawaja was left fuming after a contentious name by the third umpire.

The Strikers hit 6/184 off its 20 overs, thanks primarily to Ian Cockbain’s 65 off 38 balls, whereas the Thunder stored it comparatively in test thanks solely to Tanveer Sangha, who took 2/15 from his 4 overs.

The chase began properly for the Thunder however within the seventh over at 1/56, Khawaja’s wicket fell to a controversial catch.

Charging down the wicket, Khawaja bought an out of doors edge to Fawad Ahmed at quick third man.

Taking it near the bottom, the Strikers star believed it was out instantly and the umpires despatched it upstairs with a tender sign of out.

While the commentators on Fox Cricket all believed it was out, they have been shocked when the outcome got here again out.

“Two of the fairest cricketers you’ll see out there, this is an enormous moment in this game,” Mark Howard stated. “That is a massive call.”

Michael Vaughan stated instantly that you would “clearly see that it’s hit the ground”.

They have been left as shocked as Khawaja when it was given out.

Vaughan stated that umpires ought to have the ability to ship it upstairs as “We’re not sure”.

“I don’t think he got enough of his hand under that ball,” Vaughan stated. “I’ve never been a huge fan of the soft signal, I’d rather just used the technology.”

Later, Vaughan added: “It has always been a talking point since they brought in the soft signal whether it is right or wrong and on this occasion it went against Usman. It went against the Thunder. I’ve never really been a great fan of the soft signal just use the technology.”

A livid Khawaja fronted as much as questions from the commentators and he was adamant it was not out, saying that the umpires name had price him his wicket.

“No I didn’t think I was out,” Khawaja stated.

“I thought at the end of the day the soft signal cost me. I’ve never been a big fan of the soft signal.

“When they give it out on the field it makes it hard to overturn.

“I said to the umpires on the field that I can’t believe a blade of grass didn’t touch the ball because that is all it needs to take.

“It looked like a blade of grass 100 per cent touched the ball. I’ll accept the umpire’s decision, but I don’t agree with it.

“They didn’t really give me a direct answer and I told them that, but I had to accept the decision. I don’t agree with it but I haven’t to accept it.

“I didn’t think it was out live. If I did I would have just walked off. I’ve got no issue if I see a ball and think that looks out I’ll just walk off, but it just looked like it bounced to me.

“As a fielder I know you don’t always know. You feel like and even I have felt like I have caught a few balls that bounced in front of me. I’m not questioning Fawad, I just thought it bounced.”

However, on Channel 7, Ricky Ponting stated he believed it ought to be out.

“You can see when Fawad Ahmed comes up just how spread open wide his fingers were,” he stated. “I’m concerned the ball hit his hand on the full. It hit his hand first. The ball didn’t bounce before his fingers.

“The rule states when your fingers spread wide like that, any part of the ball, even though it has gone in your hand first, if any part of that ball hits the ground it is actually not out. But I actually think it should be out. I think it is out.”

Social media was on the facet of Khawaja as properly, fuming over the decision.

Sports journalist Liam Warren tweeted: “I’m sorry what. Blind Freddy could see that hit the ground. F*** the soft signal s*** off. That is a rubbish decision.

“Thunder have been absolutely robbed here”.

The wicket brought Jason Sangha and Alex Ross to the crease, and both men hit half centuries in a 90-run stand.

But the Thunder’s late order hitting couldn’t get the Sydney side over the line, falling just six runs short.

And the Strikers also ended on a somewhat sour note when Harry Conway’s final ball was put down in the deep, costing him a hat-trick.