Abu Dhabi court jails illegal arms dealer for 10 years, fined over $272,000

Abu Dhabi’s Criminal Court sentenced a person who was accused of unlawful arms trafficking to 10 years in jail and imposed a tremendous of $272,255 (1 million AED), the Judicial Department stated on Wednesday.

The accused engaged in unlawful trafficking, primarily of firearms and ammunition, with no license from authorities authorities, placing the arms up on the market on social media. This finally caught the authorities’ consideration.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The unlawful arms vendor was contacted by an secret agent who posed as a possible purchaser.

They agreed on a value and the supply places of the weapons as a part of the plan to arrest him, in accordance with native media stories.

The man was then arrested upon delivering the weapon to the secret agent. Prosecutors then issued a warrant for his arrest and to go looking his house, the place they discovered extra weapons, together with bullets and ammunition.

Following the search, all weapons had been seized. The man additionally confessed to possessing and promoting firearms illegally throughout interrogations with public prosecution and the police.

He was convicted based mostly on the proof compiled by authorities and his confessions on the matter.

Selling, proudly owning, or buying weapons with no license or allow is prohibited within the United Arab Emirates.

The Federal Decree Law No.17 of 2019 on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Material and Hazardous Substances, states that the “possession, acquisition, containment, carrying, import, export, re-export, transit, trans-shipment, trade, manufacture, repair, transportation, or disposal of any weapon, ammunition, explosives, military materiel, or hazardous substances shall not be permitted in any way, except after obtaining a license or permit to this effect from the licensing authority, or from the concerned entity, according to the provisions of this decree-law.”

Read extra:

Two arrested in UAE for practicing ‘witchcraft’ for money

Saudi Arabia arrests 61 for attempting to smuggle hashish, khat

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’