Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine with Belarusian president

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed mentioned the latest developments in Ukraine throughout a telephone name with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, state information company (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed and Lukashenko mentioned the Ukraine battle, its humanitarian repercussions and results on worldwide safety and peace.

According to the report, Sheikh Mohammed voiced the significance of intensifying worldwide efforts to ease the humanitarian state of affairs ensuing from the disaster, to facilitate the supply of help and protect the lifetime of civilians.

He reaffirmed his help for peaceable and diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts and disputes amongst international locations, noting that dialogue should prevail to achieve a consensus that ensures everybody’s pursuits and serves regional peace and stability.

WAM additionally reported that Sheikh Mohammed mentioned strategic relations between the UAE and Germany throughout a telephone name with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Sheikh Mohammed and Steinmeier tackled the state of affairs of the power market and voiced the significance of steady work to maintain it steady.

