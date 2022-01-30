Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Ethiopian PM discuss recent developments in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed mentioned bilateral cooperation and regional and worldwide developments throughout a gathering held on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) has reported.

In addition to exchanging views on current regional and worldwide developments, al-Nahyan and Ahmed mentioned problems with mutual curiosity notably peace efforts within the Horn of Africa.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Nahyan voiced his appreciation of the Ethiopian authorities’s condemnation of the current assaults launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the UAE. He additionally famous that the shut hyperlink between the safety and stability of the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea on one hand and the safety of the Horn of Africa on one other requires a unified and environment friendly regional stance towards the menace posed by the Houthis on the area.

Ahmed reiterated Ethiopia’s solidarity with the UAE and its assist of all of the measures it takes to protect its safety, including that the current “terror” assaults signify a harmful menace to regional peace and safety and undermine peace efforts within the area.

On January 17, the Houthis launched missile assaults on Abu Dhabi, killing three civilians and wounding a handful of others.

This week, one other missile assault was launched by the Houthis, however US and Emirati air protection techniques intercepted them.

Ahmed and al-Nahyan additionally mentioned current developments in Ethiopia, and the latter reaffirmed the UAE’s stance in assist of peace and stability.

A conflict broke out in November 2020 pitting the Ethiopian authorities and its allies towards Tigrayan forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the political social gathering that controls Tigray area.

The battle has killed 1000’s and displaced thousands and thousands throughout three areas in Ethiopia and into neighboring Sudan.

Ahmed additionally praised the UAE’s strategy of basing its ties with international locations on smart and balanced diplomacy in addition to the UAE’s cooperation with different states to face mutual challenges notably throughout occasions of crises.

The Crown Prince and Ahmed additionally mentioned joint cooperation between the UAE and Ethiopia and means to boost it in developmental and financial sectors amongst others, noting that ties between the 2 international locations lately have witnessed vital improvement within the fields of funding, commerce and others.

Read extra:

Nearly 40 percent of people in Ethiopia’s Tigray lack adequate food: WFP

Ethiopia’s Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm support for Gulf security