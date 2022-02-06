Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Chinese president after Olympics opening ceremony

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, after attending the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing the day gone by.

Sheikh Mohammed mentioned strengthening the partnership between the 2 international locations, and selling peace within the Middle East, in keeping with a Tweet from his official account.

On Saturday, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics within the Chinese capital Beijing.

“I wish the organizers and competitors every success for the Games, which embody the power of sport to promote understanding and friendship among the people of the world,” he Tweeted.

China is likely one of the United Arab Emirates’ most essential buying and selling companions, with World Bank knowledge from 2019 inserting the Asian powerhouse because the Gulf nation’s most respected importer.

Officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met with Chinese leaders in Beijing to debate financial and strategic partnerships, in keeping with an announcement printed on January 10 by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

China’s economic system is closely reliant on Middle Eastern oil and gasoline, and the 2 sides have “provided each other with firm support on issues concerning their core interests, and have promoted practical cooperation in various fields with fruitful results,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated on January 10.

Visitors to the Winter Olympics are being stored in tightly-controlled isolation bubbles to forestall the unfold of COVID-19 as China emphasizes its ‘zero-COVID’ technique.

Official COVID-19 case numbers and deaths have been comparatively low within the Chinese capital, though numbers have risen because the Olympic Games have begun.

On Friday, 45 new COVID-19 instances had been detected, together with 26 new arrivals who examined constructive on the airport.

