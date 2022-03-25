Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Egypt’s president, Jordan’s king, Iraqi PM in Aqaba 

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met on Friday with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Jordan’s Aqaba, state information company (WAM) reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz attended a part of the assembly which tackled strengthening “brotherly relations among brotherly countries,” the report added.

According to WAM, Sheikh Mohammed arrived earlier on Friday to Jordan the place he was welcomed by King Abdullah.

