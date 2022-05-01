Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets with head of Yemen’s presidential council

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan mentioned on Saturday bilateral relations with Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, state information company (WAM) reported.

During their assembly at Qasr al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Alimi on assuming the management of Yemen and wished him success in overcoming the troublesome circumstances the nation goes by way of and in transferring ahead towards stability and peace.

He additionally voiced the UAE’s help to the council’s efforts to realize stability in Yemen and fulfil the aspirations of the Yemeni folks, including that the UAE will spare no effort to help Yemenis on all ranges.

WAM added that Sheikh Mohammed and Alimi additionally exchanged views on regional and worldwide problems with mutual curiosity.

The new management council, made up of a chair and 7 deputy chairmen, assumed energy from former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi earlier this month.

On April 19, the council performed a largely symbolic swearing-in in Aden in entrance of members of a parliament elected in 2003.

The UN-brokered truce, which went into impact on April 2 following a spherical of Yemeni consultations in Saudi Arabia, has largely held, offering a uncommon respite from combating.

