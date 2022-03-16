Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, UK PM Johnson discuss stability of global energy markets

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned on Wednesday the steadiness of worldwide vitality markets because the battle in Ukraine enters its fourth week, state information company (WAM) reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson arrived in the UAE on an official go to amid hovering oil costs. Reports stated that he aimed to strengthen ties with Arab oil exporters after sanctions have been positioned on Russian hydrocarbons within the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Later the identical day, he landed in Saudi Arabia.

During the assembly held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed and Johnson mentioned regional and worldwide developments, particularly the Ukrainian disaster and its humanitarian penalties, and voiced the significance of intensifying worldwide efforts to mitigate the consequences of the humanitarian state of affairs on civilians.

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the UAE’s assist to diplomatic and peaceable efforts to resolve conflicts and disputes amongst nations towards what serves regional and worldwide safety and stability.

“The British prime minister affirmed that the [UK] is keen on developing cooperation and coordination with the UAE toward what serves mutual interests and contributes to solidifying the pillars of peace and stability in the region and the world,” the report stated.

Johnson and Sheikh Mohammed additionally “welcomed the longstanding partnership between [the] two countries and discussed opportunities to increase collaboration on energy security, defense and trade,” Johnson’s workplace stated in a Twitter publish.

