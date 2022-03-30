Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine conflict

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the disaster in Ukraine and Kyiv’s peace talks with Moscow throughout a cellphone name on Wednesday, state information company (WAM) reported.

Zelenskyy and Sheikh Mohamed mentioned the latest developments in Ukraine, the report mentioned, including that Sheikh Mohamed reiterated his assist to peaceable options to comprise the disaster and its repercussions and restore peace and stability in Ukraine.

Sheikh Mohamed additionally voiced the significance of intensifying mutual efforts amongst international locations and humanitarian organizations to offer help to these affected by the disaster and reaffirmed the UAE’s assist to all peaceable initiatives that may assist finish the disaster through dialogue and negotiations.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy voiced his appreciation to the UAE for facilitating the entry of Ukrainians to the nation and internet hosting them for the reason that disaster erupted.

He additionally thanked the UAE for the humanitarian help it provided to civilians affected by the battle.

