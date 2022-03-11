Abu Dhabi Police thwart attempt to smuggle 1.5 tons of heroin

Abu Dhabi Police thwarted an try to smuggle 1.5 tons of heroin price round 150 million dirhams ($40 million), Faris al-Mazrouei, commander-in-chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, mentioned on Friday.

A “suspicious shipment” arrived from a neighboring nation to Khalifa Port with a view to be exported to a European nation, Mazrouei mentioned in accordance with state information company (WAM).

He added that upon inspection, a joint group from the anti-drug part and the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, found the heroin.

The “suspicious shipment” arrived from a neighboring nation to Khalifa Port. (WAM)

Mazrouei famous that combating drug trafficking requires united efforts and the continual enhancement of police capabilities to confront the superior strategies adopted to smuggle medication.

He mentioned that thwarting this try to smuggle heroin “confirms the security forces’ professionalism and capabilities when confronting international gangs.”

