Abuse of power is no surprise to anyone

Illustration: John Shakespeare

Credit: Taiwan has by no means been underneath the management of the Communist Chinese. Thus, “reunification” is just not attainable. Moral idea says the welfare of these affected is paramount. But solely 11 per cent of the Taiwanese wish to be taken over . And no surprise, having seen the extreme repression in Tibet and Jinjiang. In Hong Kong, “one country, two systems” has confirmed equally tyrannical. Asked about re-education, the CCP stated they need “a process for the people of Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China”, by implication ignoring the gross human rights abuses. Thus, the CCP taking the island by drive can be nothing in need of an all-out invasion of a sovereign nation, much like Russia’s operation within the Ukraine. Nancy Pelosi has it proper when she stated we should not enable this aggression to change into “the new normal”. Defenders of human rights ought to by no means kowtow to tyrants – historical past has proven this solely empowers them to take the following step. We should stand as much as them at each flip. Ian Bryce, Rozelle GPs ease strain on hospitals As a GP I’d wish to touch upon the latest drop of GPs keen or capable of bulk invoice (“Patients hit as more GPs shun bulk billing”, August 13). We are probably the most compassionate branches of drugs, we had been by no means in it for the cash however many practices now discover their viability is teetering. We have been taken benefit of by governments. Our job is complicated, our talent ranges have expanded exponentially in illness administration. Think of the previous type generalist doctor – gone. All specialists are sub-specialised now – they’ll repair your kidney failure however not your bronchial asthma. GPs are the trendy generalist physicians.

GPs maintain folks out of hospital and research reveals we save taxpayers’ cash – and their lives too. We’re not the heroes of the ER however we’re effectively value funding correctly. Savings may be made within the specialist and hospital arenas, if governments cease choosing the bones of normal apply. It prices a whole bunch of {dollars} extra for a affected person to be seen in emergency than for a GP managing the identical drawback. Don’t open new tremendous clinics – prop up the tremendous service you have already got. Lucy France, Cronulla

Tax measures Wouldn’t it’s smarter, to not point out extra electorally savvy, to boost the low-income tax threshold from $18,200 – which is barely larger than the dole – to $22,000, to equal a tax lower of $700 for each single employee in Australia (“Tax cuts a fiscal and electoral time bomb”, August 13). It would value the finances lower than half the stage 3 tax cuts and annoy so much much less folks. Pat Francis, Jannali School furphies It’s solely in idea that the $3000 to $10,000 per pupil of public cash that’s given to personal faculties should not be spent on capital works (“Private schools to be forced to shed light on salaries for top staff”, August 13). Government cash relieves personal faculties from paying their very own recurrent bills. Pretending that this cash is just not funding the enlargement of personal faculties to the price of public schooling is a furphy. David McMaster, Mosman

How the long run appears Your correspondent bemoans the visible air pollution that will probably be attributable to wind farms off the coast (Letters, August 12). I counsel she hops over to Kalgoorlie and has a have a look at actual visible air pollution within the type of a monstrous open-cut mine. The merchandise of mines of this dimension have contributed to the pressing want for wind farms.

The world has to this point solely skilled the faint beginnings of what local weather change has in retailer for us. When the complete drive of the adjustments inevitably arrive, we will probably be begging for power sources to guard us from excessive warmth, chilly and storms. What wind farms appear like will seem to be a quaint challenge from a bygone period. Chris McGregor, Cabarita If wind farms are positioned 20kms offshore, we gained’t want fear about them spoiling seashore views. I’m extra involved that seashores will disappear altogether, because of rising sea ranges. Anne Ramsay, Kiama Your correspondent’s “visual pollution” is the youthful era’s survival. Anne Matheson, Gordon

Tackling instructor shortages Successful planning for future generations of lecturers wants a complete of presidency method that works in tandem with redesigned tertiary programs and new types of accreditation (Letters, August 13). But except this planning encapsulates extra long-term methods to extend the recruitment and long-term retention of male lecturers, instructing shortages will persist. Rod Leonarder, Roseville

I'm speechless on the disparity between the daring method attorneys, medical specialists and most tradespeople cost very hefty charges for each minute of their time whereas lecturers, nurses and plenty of others, in fact, are paid a set wage, virtually by no means end work on time, or within the case of lecturers regularly by no means end in any respect, therefore giving numerous hours of unpaid time to others together with the kids and sick family of all attorneys, medical specialists and tradespeople. Heather Johnson, West Pennant Hills Double instructor salaries, present someday per week for collaborative planning and comms with households, youngsters, specialists and colleagues. Provide skilled and well-paid lecturers' aides in each main classroom. Then take the cash from corrective companies, courts and police, the place it would now not be wanted. Sue Doran, Coogee

Doctor variety In the assessment of Ben Bravery’s ebook The Patient Doctor the creator has famous that “the selection process for medical school favours students from privileged backgrounds” (“Cult author does it again with wild tales of corpses and cannibalism”, August 13). Having been concerned in medical schooling for over 30 years, I can affirm that also appears to be the case, however not for need of making an attempt. Medical faculties have added interviews, in addition to a spread of screening instruments to broaden the background of medical college students. The conundrum is that it doesn’t matter what hurdles or mazes are positioned into the evaluation course of, the profitable candidates do certainly primarily appear lower from the identical fabric. Ross MacPherson, Seaforth Inflation battle Ross Gittins is true on the cash (“Business has too much pricing power”, August 13). In our present financial local weather, two authorities our bodies ought to be revitalised. It is time for the return of the Prices Justification Tribunal (federally) and prolonged energy for the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (NSW). Profit-push inflation must be managed. Trevor Taylor, Port Macquarie

Trumped up Political teachers, columnists and writers of letters to the editor are happy the person they speak or write about is known as Trump. Why, the title lends itself to many makes use of: trump as a verb, trumpeting (his personal significance), trump card, Trumpisms, and so forth. However, its newest look as a political course of takes the cake (“Last stand against Trumpification: the rule of law”, August 13). Try doing that with a surname like Snodgrass or Hepplethwaite. Joan Brown, Orange Generation subsequent Many pals and I are first era Australians from Hong Kong/China, and now we have at all times been appreciative of the sacrifices our dad and mom made when migrating to this free and exquisite nation (“As a child of immigrants, my choice was clear: be a doctor or be a disappointment”, August 13). We knew our dad and mom wished the perfect for us, and infrequently they might give us a nudge to work tougher. Sure, what was perceived to be the “best” and the extent of the “nudge” may very well be contentious, however most of us grew as much as be glad and well-adjusted members of the society – not all of us are docs or attorneys, and I don’t suppose the dad and mom are dissatisfied. Vincent Wong, Killara

Timeless message In 2010, Judith Durham, Kutcha Edwards, Deborah Cheetham and others wrote and produced a video clip A Lyric for Contemporary Australia (Letters, August 13). The tune is unchanged however the lyrics are inclusive, uplifting and downright great. These are phrases I may sing with satisfaction. Do yourselves a favour and watch and hear. Di Roche, Leichhardt Without precedent Is it an excessive amount of to hope that the unprecedented use of that frightful phrase will probably be deserted any time quickly? Daryl Beech, Mascot