Abuse survivor who killed stranger jailed

A home violence sufferer who stabbed a stranger to loss of life when claiming to be appearing out of concern has been jailed for seven years and 7 months.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Helen Wilson stated Lily Ridgeway had been “hypersensitive” to any menace after having suffered stunning home violence from two earlier companions when she stabbed Jason Adams as soon as within the coronary heart.

Justice Wilson stated psychiatric experiences revealed Ridgeway, who was savagely bashed by her boyfriend only a month earlier than the killing, had been considerably affected on the time of Mr Adams’ loss of life by her personal traumatic background and emotions of being unsafe and weak.

“While this was an entirely needless killing, the offender’s act was a culmination of long years of trauma, violence and abuse,” the choose instructed the court docket in Newcastle on Friday.

“Even though on the objective and reliable evidence, Mr Adams posed no real threat to her, Ms Ridgeway was primed to see danger around her because her life had been so often lived in dangerous circumstances.

“Her perceptions may have solely been additional distorted by the medication she had been abusing over the earlier days.

“Her response to which she described as blacking out or going into survival mode must have been an almost instinctive one.”

Justice Wilson, when jailing Ridgeway for seven years and 7 months with a non-parole interval of 5 years, accepted the psychiatric opinion that Ridgeway had been in an “emotionally dysregulated state” earlier than the stabbing.

Ridgeway had been affected by an acute stress dysfunction and was hypersensitive to any menace.

She had instructed police she had gone into “survival mode” when she stabbed Mr Adams outdoors the house of her good friend, Nikita Hanson, in Raymond Terrace on February 29, 2020.

Mr Adams, 27, had been bailed to stay at Ms Hanson’s handle however was requested to depart and later despatched Ms Hanson textual content messages threatening to return and smash up the home.

When he did flip up at 5.20am, Ridgeway stated she went outdoors armed with a knife.

Ridgeway stated she blacked out after the stabbing and had no reminiscence of what occurred however claimed it should have been self-defence or an accident.

In a letter of apology to the sufferer’s household, Ridgeway stated: “I am so sorry for what happened that night as it all really affects me knowing I am responsible for the loss of someone’s life.

“It is one thing that can at all times have an effect on me and can by no means sit proper with me.

“A major contributor to that night and how it played out was that I wasn’t myself mentally, emotionally or spiritually.

“I had a variety of latest trauma that impacted my drug points and I believe I used to be making an attempt to numb myself and escape actuality.

“I feel sick with sadness about what happened that night as it’s not the woman I ever set out to be and a situation I never thought I would see myself in.”

Ridgeway was discovered not responsible in June 2021 of murdering Mr Adams however the jury couldn’t agree on the lesser cost of manslaughter. A second trial was held earlier this yr and Ridgeway was discovered responsible of manslaughter.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14