ABWU: “Workers have NO confidence in this Government! We deserve better!” | Antigua Tribune

Press Release – “Workers have NO confidence in this Government! We deserve better!”

St. John’s, Antigua — 8 April 2022 — The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) will rejoice Labour Day 2022 with a number of actions main as much as May 2 — Labour Day.

The theme for this yr’s celebration is “Workers have NO confidence in this Government! We deserve better!”

This yr’s theme underscores the prevailing sense of abandonment staff have skilled below the Gaston Browne administration, following his relentless assault on the labour motion and staff normally. The Gaston Browne-led authorities has demonstrated a whole disregard for the employees’ proper of alternative and their entitled advantages.

Moreover, the Gaston Browne administration has damaged its guarantees to pay excellent monies because of staff, together with these from the Jolly Beach Resort, whom he made a particular dedication to pay in February throughout his Budget Presentation. We want to remind Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the Hon. Lennox Weston that eight weeks have elapsed because the promise to pay the excellent severance owed to the Jolly Beach staff.

In addition, the Gaston Browne administration continues to show a deaf ear to the previous staff of Liat and Caribbean Airport Services who have been terminated with out severance pay.

The uncaring perspective of this authorities can also be demonstrated in its careless dealing with of the minimal wage assessment. Despite quite a few requires this assessment to happen each two years, in line with the statutory requirement, the Labour Minister has been intent on delaying the assessment for the previous a number of years.

Further, with the precipitous improve in the price of residing and the thoughtless determination by the Gaston Browne administration to extend gas costs on the pump, staff throughout this nation have been plunged into additional financial hardship with no reduction in sight, even after affected by prolonged durations of unemployment as a result of pandemic.

These, amongst different points, buttress the ABWU’s name for all staff to hitch its Labour Day March to ship a robust message to the Gaston Browne administration that the employees of this nation deserve higher!

Several different occasions will happen within the lead-up to Labour Day. These embrace the next:

Monday 25 April – Opening of Labour Week 2022

Tuesday 26 April – Youth Forum

Wednesday 27 April – Public Lecture

Thursday 28 April – Public Meeting

Sunday 1 May – Church Service

Monday 2 May – Labour Day March/ Beach Activities

As an establishment constructed on unity and resilience, the ABWU is delighted to carry its membership collectively in these face-to-face occasions following two years of restricted actions as a result of Covid –19 Pandemic.

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union appears ahead to celebrating Labour Day 2022 in recognition of the invaluable contributions of staff, and in protection of the rights of staff from the exploitation and assaults of an uncaring authorities.

